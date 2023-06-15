Subcontractor critically injured after being trapped at Lambeau Field construction site

A man on Thursday morning was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped at a construction site at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department officials.

First responders were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the report of a man trapped inside a building where construction was ongoing, Green Bay Fire Chief Matthew Knott said at a news conference. Fire crews had to perform a “brief extrication” to rescue the man, he added.

Miron Construction officials said an employee of a subcontractor working on a project at Lambeau Field “experienced a serious incident” and was in critical condition. Miron is cooperating fully with authorities, company officials added.

The incident had “nothing to indicate” there was any criminal involvement, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said at the conference.

It took less than 30 minutes for fire crews to extricate the man, Knott said. The call was made immediately when it happened.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating what happened.

The fire department was holding an ongoing investigation and would share more information in the future, Knott said.

Both the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department responded to the incident, Knott said.