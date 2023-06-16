Hoffman Planning, Design and Construction celebrates milestones for eight employees

Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design and Construction Inc. celebrated eight employees reaching milestone anniversaries ranging from 10 to 30 years.

These employees were recognized for meeting and exceeding clients’ expectations and for being outstanding representatives of the company, Sam Statz, Hoffman president and owner, said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to each of these individuals for their hard work and dedication to Hoffman over the years. Their drive to continually meet and exceed our clients’ expectations while serving as outstanding representatives of Hoffman in our communities is greatly appreciated. I’m proud to call them my colleagues and friends,” Statz added.

Here are the employees with milestone anniversaries in 2023.