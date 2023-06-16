Microsoft will collaborate with watershed initiative to restore Mount Pleasant creek

The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network announced on Monday it will work with Microsoft to restore more than 100 acres of prairie and forest land in Lamparek Creek in Mount Pleasant in Kenosha County. The Lamparek Creek runs through the site where Microsoft plans to build its $1 billion data center.

Mount Pleasant, Racine County and Root-Pike WIN teamed up in 2019 to repair Lamparek Creek, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. The partnership with Microsoft will “begin to manifest” the recreational vision for that area, he added.

WIN wants to restore Lamparek Creek from its current state to support aquatic habitat and restore prairie, forest and stream buffer across 100 acres to its native conditions, according to initiative officials. Microsoft will fund the WIN-led restoration project to transform around 1.5 miles of degraded stream buffers, officials added.

The buffers and wetland areas filter runoff pollutants, reduce stormwater volume and velocity, provide rich habitats for diverse wildlife and enhance water quality in the Pike River watershed, WIN officials said. The restoration is recommended in the Pike River Watershed Restoration Plan approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 2014. The restoration includes a potential public multi-use trail, officials added.

Microsoft’s development team was behind WIN’s idea to turn a “dirty ditch” into a “clean creek” from the first meeting, Dave Giordano, Root-Pike WIN executive director, said.

“Restoring Lamparek Creek and implementing the Pike River Restoration Plan are important goals for the community, and we are thankful for Microsoft’s support of this work. From the first meeting, Microsoft’s development team has been behind the idea of helping us transform this ‘dirty ditch’ into a ‘clean creek’. With funds committed to the Lamparek, Microsoft is helping us move beyond the status quo and investing in the long-term sustainability and protection of this resource and the community,” Giordano said in a statement.

Microsoft hopes the project will provide the community with an improved ecological habitat and recreation area, Paul Englis, community affairs manager for the Microsoft data center, said in a statement.

“Microsoft is inspired by the work and the team at Root-Pike WIn. It is a privilege to support this restoration project, which we hope will provide the community and future generations with an improved ecological habitat and recreation area in a restored Pike River Watershed,” Englis added.

This was a demonstration that Microsoft wanted to be a part of the community, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot said. Restoring Lamparek Creek into a publicly accessible environmental corridor was a “unique opportunity,” he added.

Racine County and Mount Pleasant will be involved in the planning and implementation of the project, WIN officials said.

In 2020, Root-Pike WIN and Mount Pleasant officials began restoring a 9-acre wetland near Lamparek Creek just east of County Road H and north of County Road KR with funding from DNR, WIN officials noted. The current project will restore the creek from County H Road to 90th Street, officials added.

Microsoft will become a “significant partner” for efforts to improve water quality in the area, Mike Luba, board president for Root-Pike WIN, said in a statement. “Our combined efforts to restore the Lamparek Creek will have generational impact on Mount Pleasant, the Pike River and Lake Michigan,” he added.

As previously reported, Microsoft wants to develop a $1 billion data center and agreed to buy land on the eastern section of a 3,921-acre tax increment district (TID) for around $50 million, village officials said. The new data center will be built in Area III of Tax Increment District 5 (TID 5). TID 5 was first planned in 2017 for tech manufacturing tenants such as Foxconn.