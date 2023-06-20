Carpenter trapped in Lambeau Field dies from injuries

A carpenter for Mavid Construction on Saturday died after being critically injured while working at Lambeau Field, according to Mavid owner Zoar Fulwinder.

The carpenter, who was unnamed for the sake of the family’s privacy, was a second-generation employee who worked alongside his father and brother, Fulwinder said in a statement on Monday.

“Our main concern is for the well-being of our employee’s family, our team members who were on the project site and our entire team who worked with this employee. His decision to be an organ donor will save many lives,” Fulwinder added.

The company thanked the emergency rescue team, first responders from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department and staff at St. Vincent Hospital.

As previously reported, first responders were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the report of a man trapped inside Lambeau Field where construction was ongoing, Green Bay Fire Chief Matthew Knott said at a news conference. Fire crews had to perform a “brief extrication” to rescue the man, he added.

Miron Construction officials said an employee of a subcontractor working on a project at Lambeau Field “experienced a serious incident” and was in critical condition. Miron is cooperating fully with authorities, company officials added.

The incident had “nothing to indicate” there was any criminal involvement, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said at the conference.

It took less than 30 minutes for fire crews to extricate the man, Knott said. The call was made immediately when it happened.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating what happened.

In May, Wisconsin Committee on Occupational Safety and Health officials reported 65 residents died of fatal workplace injuries in 2022.