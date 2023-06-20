raSmith named a Top Workplace for 11th straight year

raSmith was recently recognized as a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for the 11th consecutive year, ranking third out of 64 firms in the medium company size category (150 to 499 employees) and received special honors for its “clued-in senior management.” This recognition is based on employees’ responses to survey questions about the firm’s workplace culture, benefits, and other related qualities.

“We are truly honored and immensely excited to be identified by our employees as one of the best places to work in southeast Wisconsin for the 11th year in a row,” said Richard A. Smith Jr., raSmith president, in a statement. “This third place ranking, out of 64 firms, our highest ever, celebrates our culture and appreciation for our people who make raSmith exceptional through their teamwork, dedication, and passion for taking care of our clients.”

Wendy Wolfgram, raSmith director of human resources, said in a statement, “Our workplace culture is a reflection of the collaboration and bonds that exist among our employees. raSmith is a great place to work due to our family friendly environment with a hybrid work structure that allows for great work-life balance and flexibility. In addition, our outstanding benefits, generous compensation, and opportunities for growth and advancement make raSmith an ideal place to develop a successful career.”