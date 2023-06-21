Matt Quinn named new Waste-To-Energy project developer for Mead and Hunt

Middleton-based Mead and Hunt has named Matt Quinn the new Waste-to-Energy project developer on the company’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)-Renewable Energy Team.

Quinn will help project developers, manufacturers, landfills and municipalities turn waste into steady power supplies by customizing combined heat and power (CHP), gensets and anaerobic digestion of biogas systems, company officials said. Quinn will work remotely from his location in Millbury, Massachusettes, and report to EPC Vice President Jeff VanVoorhis.

Company officials said Quinn has worked in the renewable energy sector for 12 years and graduated from the University at Buffalo in 2009 with a Mechanical Engineering degree.