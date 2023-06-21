Summerfest crews to get grounds ready for concertgoers in final days ahead of Milwaukee music festival

By Ethan Duran and Steve Schuster

Crews were busy setting up for Summerfest attendees in Milwaukee Tuesday, as festival workers prepared for hundreds of thousands of fans and dozens of musical artists.

Summerfest 2023 runs for three-day-long weekends this Summer.

June 22, – June 24

June 29 – July 1

July 6 – July 8

Landscapers, vendors, and stage crews were seen on the grounds Tuesday as The Daily Reporter received a behind the scenes tour. Crews worked around the clock this week preparing everything from large TV screens on stages to restaurant signage.

Multiple Wisconsin construction firms’ award-winning projects helped make the music festival what it is today, including two winners of The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects.

Hunzinger Construction won a Top Projects of 2017 Award by The Daily Reporter for their work on The Miller Lite Stage.

As previously reported, ahead of Summerfest’s 50th anniversary in 2017, a pair of projects provided more access to the festival grounds and gave a stage an overhaul that nods to Milwaukee’s heavy-industrial history.

The two projects, worth about $10.5 million in total, made improvements to various parts of the Summerfest grounds. Construction began in January 2017 and finished by May of that year, in time for the festival’s 50th year.

The Miller Lite Oasis Stage Area Redevelopment redesigned the Summerfest stage by adding prominent steel, glass and wood features, improving sight lines and adding a covered bar.

Hunzinger was also awarded a 2020 Top Project Award for their work on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest.

As previously reported, the largest capital project in Summerfest’s history brought about an overhaul of the venue’s largest stage. Crews started work in 2018 on a two-year project to improve Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater for both audiences and performers.

Summerfest officials began considering an overhaul of their largest venue after Paul McCartney scrapped a video montage planned for his show at the amphitheater in 2016 because there wasn’t enough clearance between the stage and ceiling for the display.

Construction crews chose to raise the roof of the venue from 39 feet to 65 feet to accommodate acts like McCartney’s. A team of contractors, engineers and others completed the lift in early 2019 without a hitch. The job also improved dressing rooms, loading docks and catering services. But Summerfest also took the renovation as an opportunity to improve various other accommodations at the amphitheater. The project added new concession areas and built on to the concourse space and restroom capacity to increase accessibility. New hospitality areas offer bars and lounge seating, public dining areas and views of the Milwaukee skyline. The project doubled the total number of women’s restroom stalls and improved all seating in the venue that didn’t comply with ADA standards. The project redesigned the amphitheater’s seating layout, adding about 800 seats while reducing the number of seats in a row from 70 to an average of 35.

Lifting the roof was a top priority for the project and won several prestigious engineering awards, a Hunzinger spokesperson told The Daily Reporter.

“Not only did we build the original Marcus Amphitheater in 1987, but to complete that two-year project that called for a lifting roof and having a number of engineering awards is pretty awesome. We’ve had a long history with Milwaukee World Festival, and it’s been a great relationship. The improvement to the amphitheater creates better visibility on sightlines and better accommodations for music acts which needed a larger clear height,” the spokesperson added.

Having a larger roof let Summerfest continue to attract top talent and be an economic driver for the community, Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said when the project was awarded.

“The roof lift was one of the most complex elements of the building project, and one of the most important, as it will allow us to host the world’s largest tours. The Amphitheater has seen its share of legends over the years, and by raising the roof, we will continue to attract top talent ensuring Summerfest remains a driver of economic impact and tourism for Wisconsin,” Smiley added.

Hunzinger also worked as construction manager for Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard completed in 2011.

The three-weekend, 12-stage festival is supported by unions, including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

The IATSE is a North American labor union representing over 168,000 technicians, artisans, and craftsperson’s in the entertainment industry, including live theatre, motion picture and television production, broadcast and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

The labor organization refers around 1,000 workers from places such as Madison, Rockford and Chicago to work during the summer festival and other Wisconsin festivals, IATSE Local 18 Business Manager Tom Gergerich told The Daily Reporter.

“It’s a big job and we’re happy to be part of it. We’re back with a flourish since the pandemic period when everything stopped. Coming back from that, entertainers are very interested in getting out in force, so the talent level has been very high,” Gergerich said during an interview with The Daily Reporter Tuesday.

The festival has also seen support from the construction and development community as well. Milwaukee-based developer J. Jeffers & Co. was named a next multi-year sponsor and opened the Jeffers Terrace on the southern side of the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre. Milwaukee-based JCP Construction managed the construction of the Northwestern Mutual Community Park in the center of the fairgrounds. Germantown-based Construction Supply and Erection worked with architect EUA to complete new construction for the Uline Warehouse stage.

Although you won’t see much construction on the actual Summerfest grounds this year, plan to leave plenty early to navigate the construction on Wisconsin’s highways.