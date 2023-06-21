Swimming Pool Services named Top 50 Builder for third year in a row

Waukesha-based Swimming Pool Services Inc. (SPS) has been named a Pool & Spa News Top 50 Builder for the third consecutive year. The company was recognized for its residential construction revenue, management and training practices, Internet presence, industry participation and community work.

“We are tremendously honored by these awards, with all credit going to our outstanding group of pool and spa professionals,” Swimming Pool Services CEO David Thompson said in a statement.

“Whether designing and building projects, or helping our customers keep their pools and spas running at peak efficiency, our team does whatever it takes to deliver quality and satisfaction,” Thompson added.

SPS celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2022 and is the only Wisconsin company recognized as a “Top 50 Builder,” according to company officials. The company won similar accolades in 2018 and 2019.