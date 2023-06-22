Bronzeville Center of Arts seeks community input for project

The Bronzeville Center of the Arts (BCA) and its architect partners on Thursday launched a questionnaire seeking feedback from the community in the Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood to guide its design process for an African-American arts museum.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted to approve a $2.4 billion budget for state building projects but omitted funding for projects such as BCA’s African American Arts Center, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Engineering Building and a convention center in Janesville. Gov. Tony Evers initially proposed $5 million for the arts center.

The questionnaire inquires about perceptions, motivations to visit, welcoming and inclusive experiences, programming and partnership opportunities and how the BCA’s destination arts museum can help revitalize the Bronzeville District, BCA officials said.

The questionnaire will help BCA ensure it hears from “all interested voices” and the BCA’s board has been clear about its commitment to community engagement, Robert Parker, executive director of BCA, said in a statement.

“Feedback from this questionnaire will help us ensure that we hear from all interested voices. From day one, the BCA Board of Directors has been clear about its commitment to engaging the community throughout the process of bringing this cultural and arts development to life,” Parker added.

BCA’s goal is to increase collective knowledge and engagement with African-American art, art history and artists, BCA officials said. The destination arts museum is located on a 3.4-acre parcel on the intersection of North Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee, the site of the former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources building. BCA wants to turn the site into a campus with to develop and house an art collection, programming space, public plaza and garden, BCA officials added.

The Bronzeville Center of the Arts is partnered with M&E Architects + Engineers and HGA, according to officials.

Those interested in participating in the questionnaire can go to BCA’s website.

BCA wants to build a $55 million, 50,000-square-foot museum and events space at 2300 N. King Drive. Officials said they expected the project to wrap up in 2026.