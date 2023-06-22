VJS Construction Services celebrates 75th anniversary at Pewaukee headquarters

VJS Construction Services leadership on Wednesday celebrated the company’s 75 years of building with employees, industry partners, clients and elected officials at its Pewaukee headquarters.

Founded as Voss Hrdlicka Co. by former Allis Chalmers engineers Harold Voss and John Hrdlicka in 1947, the company cut its teeth working for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and Pabst Brewing Company in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, VJS Executive Vice President David Jorgenson explained. Gary Jorgenson joined as a principal along with Tom Schueler in the late 1970’s, and the company eventually became Voss, Jorgenson Schueler. The company rebranded as VJS in 2006 after moving to its Pewaukee location, Jorgenson added.

The company’s future was in its young leadership, VJS President and CEO Craig Jorgenson said in front of customers, trade partners and friends. In 2022, Allie and Joe Jorgenson were named among new owners of the family business, according to the company website.

“With our leadership behind us, I feel very confident this is going to be an outstanding effort going forward,” he added.

When asked what was in the cards for VJS, Jorgenson said the company will grow and move into different parts of Wisconsin and beyond.

“Each of our younger partners is willing to take on what we ask of them. I see our company’s going to grow, we’re going to look into moving into different areas of Wisconsin and maybe beyond. They’re taking on more and more leadership responsibilities, so they’re going to have the right to do what they want. They’re very ambitious and looking forward to opportunities coming in,” Jorgenson told The Daily Reporter, noting the younger leadership stepping up.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow thanked the company founders for their contribution to the community and commended the company for its 75 years of service.

“VJS is one of those organizations that understands it’s more about just creating a building. It’s the culture they have for their employees and engaging employees with the communities they live in. I’ve known the Jorgenson family for a long time. They’ve instilled their principles into this business and it’s going to be successful for years to come,” Farrow told The Daily Reporter.

The company is currently working on projects such as the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Chemistry Building, the Evoni Apartment Complex in Milwaukee and renovations for Wildeck, Inc. in Waukesha. The company is also working as a concrete subcontractor for W.E. O’Neil Construction Company for developer Hines Acquisitions, which is building a luxury tower at 333 N. Water Street in Milwaukee.

VJS Construction was the general contractor for AVENIR Apartments in Madison, which was recognized in The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects of 2022.