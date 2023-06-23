Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of June 26, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|26-Jun
|2:30 PM
|Greenwood
|Greenwood Housing Authority, Roof Replacement at Black River View Apartments
|839787
|No
|27-Jun
|9:00 AM
|Sturtevant
|Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Kitchen Boiler Replacement, Food Service Facility, Racine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Racine
|836117
|No
|27-Jun
|9:30 AM
|Oshkosh
|Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Emergency Generator Replacement, Multi-building, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh
|839602
|No
|27-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|GPC, MEP Bidders, North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh
|832188-GPC 832193-MEP
|No
|27-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Beaver Dam
|Moraine Park Technical College, New Fire Training Regional Center
|839715
|Yes
|27-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, Alliant Energy Center HVAC Controls Upgrades
|836964
|No
|27-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, South Shore Water Reclamation Facility Bldg. 353 Digester Gallery Concrete Repairs
|839498
|No
|27-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Waukesha
|Waukesha County, Professional Design Services for Stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs)
|841171
|No
|27-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC Bidders, Re-Bid – Rotunda Plaster and Decor Finish Ceiling Panel Restoration, Wisconsin State Capitol, Department of Administration, Madison
|839155-GPC
|No
|27-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility Bldg. 256 IPS Transfer Pump #1-1 Repairs
|839446
|No
|27-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Cleveland
|Lakeshore Technical College, Roof Replacement Project
|840914
|Yes
|27-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Elkhorn
|Walworth County, Rebid – Government Center Elevator Modernization
|840187
|No
|28-Jun
|8:00 AM
|Appleton
|Outagamie County, CAT 6 Cabling Routes
|840561
|Yes
|28-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Camp Douglas
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Chapel Remodel, Camp Williams, Department of Military Affairs, Camp Douglas
|836841-GPC 836843-MEP
|No
|28-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Kenosha
|Kenosha County, Public Safety Building Fuel Tank Replacement Project Design
|842024
|No
|28-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Tenney Park Beach Shelter
|836132
|No
|28-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Sheboygan
|City of Sheboygan, Demolition of Commercial Structure
|840882
|Yes
|28-Jun
|1:30 PM
|Beaver Dam
|City of Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Community Library Roof Replacement
|839219
|No
|28-Jun
|2:00 PM
|Racine
|City of Racine, I & I Reduction – MH Rehab and Private Drainage
|840441
|No
|28-Jun
|2:00 PM
|Racine
|City of Racine, 2023 Sanitary Lateral Grouting
|838885
|No
|29-Jun
|9:00 AM
|Menomonie
|Menomonie Housing Authority, Fire Alarm Project
|841952
|No
|29-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Irma
|Water Well Improvements, Lincoln Hills School, Department of Corrections, Irma
|836871
|No
|29-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Re-Bid – Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility Trackmobile Repairs
|841798
|No
|29-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, Robertson Road Buildings Envelope Upgrades
|841408
|No
|29-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Crandon
|Forest County, North Annex Roof Replacement Project
|840317
|No
|29-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee County, Professional Consulting Services To Provide Retro-Commissioning Services for the Criminal Justice Facility
|842015
|No
|29-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Fennimore
|Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Access Control System Upgrade
|840898
|No
|30-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Solar Panel Replacement, Interperative Center, Havenwoods State Forest and Nature Center, Department of Natural Resources, Milwuakee
|838362
|No
|30-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Onalaska
|City of Onalaska, 2023 Aquatic Center Roof Replacement
|840658
|No