Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of June 26, 2023

By: Rick Benedict June 23, 2023 6:45 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
26-Jun 2:30 PM Greenwood Greenwood Housing Authority, Roof Replacement at Black River View Apartments 839787 No
27-Jun 9:00 AM Sturtevant Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Kitchen Boiler Replacement, Food Service Facility, Racine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Racine 836117 No
27-Jun 9:30 AM Oshkosh Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Emergency Generator Replacement, Multi-building, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh 839602 No
27-Jun 10:00 AM Oshkosh GPC, MEP Bidders, North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh 832188-GPC   832193-MEP No
27-Jun 10:00 AM Beaver Dam Moraine Park Technical College, New Fire Training Regional Center 839715 Yes
27-Jun 10:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                                                      Alliant Energy Center HVAC Controls Upgrades 836964 No
27-Jun 10:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, South Shore Water Reclamation Facility Bldg. 353 Digester Gallery Concrete Repairs 839498 No
27-Jun 10:00 AM Waukesha Waukesha County, Professional Design Services for Stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) 841171 No
27-Jun 11:00 AM Madison GPC Bidders, Re-Bid – Rotunda Plaster and Decor Finish Ceiling Panel Restoration, Wisconsin State Capitol, Department of Administration, Madison 839155-GPC No
27-Jun 11:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility Bldg. 256 IPS Transfer Pump #1-1 Repairs 839446 No
27-Jun 11:00 AM Cleveland Lakeshore Technical College,                                                Roof Replacement Project 840914 Yes
27-Jun 1:00 PM Elkhorn Walworth County,                                                                          Rebid – Government Center Elevator Modernization 840187 No
28-Jun 8:00 AM Appleton Outagamie County,                                                                          CAT 6 Cabling Routes 840561 Yes
28-Jun 10:00 AM Camp Douglas GPC, MEP Bidders, Chapel Remodel, Camp Williams, Department of Military Affairs, Camp Douglas 836841-GPC    836843-MEP No
28-Jun 10:00 AM Kenosha Kenosha County, Public Safety Building Fuel Tank Replacement Project Design 842024 No
28-Jun 11:00 AM Madison City of Madison,                                                                     Tenney Park Beach Shelter 836132 No
28-Jun 1:00 PM Sheboygan City of Sheboygan,                                                                Demolition of Commercial Structure 840882 Yes
28-Jun 1:30 PM Beaver Dam City of Beaver Dam,                                                               Beaver Dam Community Library Roof Replacement 839219 No
28-Jun 2:00 PM Racine City of Racine,                                                                              I & I Reduction – MH Rehab and Private Drainage 840441 No
28-Jun 2:00 PM Racine City of Racine,                                                                       2023 Sanitary Lateral Grouting 838885 No
29-Jun 9:00 AM Menomonie Menomonie Housing Authority,                                             Fire Alarm Project 841952 No
29-Jun 10:00 AM Irma Water Well Improvements, Lincoln Hills School, Department of Corrections, Irma 836871 No
29-Jun 10:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Re-Bid – Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility Trackmobile Repairs 841798 No
29-Jun 11:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                         Robertson Road Buildings Envelope Upgrades 841408 No
29-Jun 1:00 PM Crandon Forest County,                                                                          North Annex Roof Replacement Project 840317 No
29-Jun 1:00 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee County, Professional Consulting Services To Provide Retro-Commissioning Services for the Criminal Justice Facility 842015 No
29-Jun 1:00 PM Fennimore Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Access Control System Upgrade 840898 No
30-Jun 10:00 AM Milwaukee Solar Panel Replacement, Interperative Center, Havenwoods State Forest and Nature Center, Department of Natural Resources, Milwuakee 838362 No
30-Jun 10:00 AM Onalaska City of Onalaska,                                                                  2023 Aquatic Center Roof Replacement 840658 No

