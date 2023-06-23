U.S. Department of Labor partners with local trade organizations for trenching and excavation safety

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday signed an agreement with a coalition of trade organizations, labor unions and industry stakeholders to protect workers who do trenching and excavation work, according to U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) officials.

OSHA and the Partners for Safe Trenching and Excavation Operations Alliance entered into a two-year agreement, and will unite the North American Excavation Shoring Association, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Utility Contractors Association, the Associated General Contractors, the Common Ground Alliance, the International Union of Operating Engineers and the Laborers’ International Union of North America to address trenching and excavation hazards.

There was a “dramatic and disturbing” increase in the number of workers who died in trench collapses in 2022, Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker said in a statement. There were 22 trenching deaths in the first six months of 2022 and the number surpassed the 15 deaths that happened in 2021, Construction Dive reported.

“We know that awareness and vigilance saves lives. Joining with the Partners for Safe Trenching and Excavation Operations Alliance is an important collaboration to help ensure that industry employers are taking the precautions required to keep every worker who enters or works near a trench safe,” Parker added.

The alliance will work with small- and medium-sized employers to protect workers from hazards related to trenching, excavation and shoring, DOL officials said. The initiative will also focus on four leading construction industry hazards, which are falls, caught-in or caught-between, struck-by objects and electrocution. Alliance participants will also share information on how to improve controls and equipment to reduce worker exposures to hazardous levels of noise and silica, DOL added.

The alliance and its members will partner with OSHA to develop guidance in multiple language and deploy resources, such as safety articles and alerts, worksite tours, educational sessions and focused discussions on hazardous trenching and excavation work, according to DOL officials. Officials added that alliance partners will also create and offer podcasts and webinars focused on best practices in trenching and excavation. The alliance will encourage industry stakeholders to incorporate equity and worker voice into its outreach and activities to help connect as many workers as possible with important worker safety and health information, officials noted.