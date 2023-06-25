Willie Smith appointed to WEDC Board of Directors

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Willie Smith to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) Board of Directors. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Joe Kirgues from the board.

Smith has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate and economic development industry. He serves on the Milwaukee City Plan Commission, a position he was appointed to by former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in 2021. He is also the executive director of the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation (NWSCDC), where he has worked since 2013, first joining as director of housing. Before joining NWSCDC, Smith held various real estate finance positions.

Smith earned his Associate Degree in Commercial Real Estate from Marquette University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University. He is a Wisconsin licensed real estate broker and a National Development Council certified economic development finance professional. He currently serves on the board of directors of the 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corporation.

WEDC’s board of directors is composed of state legislators, departmental secretaries and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experience. The board of directors provides WEDC with strategic leadership and operational oversight, representing statewide public and private economic development interests.