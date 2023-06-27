Brady Street could prohibit cars under GRAEF and The Kubala Washatko Architects plan

There is talk in Wisconsin’s largest city about turning Brady Street into a vehicle-less street similar to State Street in Madison.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) on Tuesday released a study with four design concepts to increase pedestrian safety ranging from traffic calming measures at intersections to fully restricting general traffic from the busy street in Milwaukee’s east side and converting it to a pedestrian-only space.

The plan was a joint effort with Brady Street BID, City of Milwaukee officials and planners from GRAEF and The Kubala Washatko Architects in response to injuries and property damage caused by crashes in the high-traffic corridor. Reckless driving, safety and crashes and driver confusion were the three issues the group wanted to address.

As reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, reckless driving in Milwaukee is a constant issue that city engineers and law enforcement are working to curb.

In late May, a 41-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in the early morning. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, there were several hit-and-runs involving pedestrians on Brady Street this year.

The study, dubbed “Prioritizing People on Brady | Brady Street Pedestrianization Study,” focuses on options for “pedestrianization” on part of the street, according to the study. Pedestrianization is a model for urban streets with a priority for those on foot and limited access to general traffic. People who walk were strongly considered, however the study analyzed all modes of transportation including general vehicles, transit and emergency vehicles, project officials added.

The study showed plans for enhanced intersections between Franklin Place and Warren Avenue, an “enhanced corridor” between Humboldt and Cambridge Avenues, a people-only corridor between Franklin and Warren and a fully pedestrianized corridor between Humboldt and Cambridge.

The first and second concept has full access for people, bicycles, general vehicular traffic and transit and includes traffic-calming street designs, the study showed. The redesign for the first concept includes speed tables at three intersections and the second concept has curbless streets, bumpouts and curb extensions to constrain the roadway and dedicate more space to pedestrians.

Two concepts call for a “people-only” corridor between either Franklin and Warren Avenues and Humboldt and Cambridge Avenues, according to plans. Redesign elements include redesigning the entire Brady Street corridor as a raised, curbless environment with decorative pavement, the study added.

Around 10,200 vehicles have crossed between Farwell and Humboldt Avenues per day, with 880 vehicles at peak hour, in 2018 according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation data. According to data collected between 2017 and 2021, all crashes that happened on Brady Street – omitting crashes with less than $1,000 of damage, which don’t need to be reported in Wisconsin – happened between Humboldt and Farwell Avenues. There were 125 crashes within the project period, and 55 occurred at one of the study intersections and 66 occurred outside of intersections, the study added.

All four options will still have access for transit, emergency and loading vehicles. Physical barriers would be placed at key intersections and side streets.

Brady Street BID and planners will engage with residents, businesses and other stakeholders with the newly drafted study. In the long term, the final design “will require coordination with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Transit System, local residents and business, and potentially a third-party design team,” according to the study.

The planners will work with the City of Milwaukee Department of City Development (DCD) to find the availability of funding sources to pay for the project, the study said. Tax increment financing, or TIF, might be a possible option, study authors added.

“I am thrilled to release this report. This is a pivotal moment in our collective pursuit of a better Brady Street. The study showcases the careful research, analysis, and dedication of our team. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with local businesses, residents, and organizations to shape this cherished community,” Taylor added.

Brady Street BID’s Pedestrian Subcommittee held monthly meetings to coordinate between the needs of the business community and neighborhood, BID officials said. Subcommittee members include Taylor, Leroy Buth, BID Chair, Pat Suminski, BID Treasurer, Lataija Brown, business owner and BID member, and Alderman Johnathan Brostoff who represents the third district of Milwaukee.

Ald. Brostoff announced an in-person community meeting to engage the public about Brady Street Corridor at St. Hedwig, 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue, in Milwaukee, Wis. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Brady Street is a bustling and vibrant area, and it is essential we make our streets safe for all people. We are proud to have collaborated with experts to develop a study that will increase safety for our community,” Brostoff said.

The BID also worked alongside GRAEF and The Kubala Washatko Architects for planning, urban design and engineering expertise, officials said. The team also worked with University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee professor Robert Schneider and a Spring 2023 student class researched precedent projects and comparable pedestrianized streets in cities with climates similar to Milwaukee, officials added.

“The study imagines a transformed Brady Street, a place filled with people comfortable and safety enjoying one of Milwaukee’s great neighborhoods, Craig Huebner, planning and urban design practice team leader for GRAEF, said in a statement.

“Our team was driven a singular goal: create one of the world’s great streets,” Chris Socha, a partner with The Kubala Washatko Architects, added.

Brady Street BID used State Street in Madison, Wis. and Church Street in Burlington, Vt. as case studies for their findings.

