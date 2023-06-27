BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus Anderson will begin $64.8 million Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County replacement

ADDRESS: 800 Clay Street, Darlington, Wis.

SIZE: 36-acre site; 80,000-square-foot hospital, 3,600-square-foot building with two residency units and garage

COST: $64.8 million

START MONTH: July of 2023

COMPLETION: Fall of 2024

OWNER: Lafayette County

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson Madison office

LEAD ARCHITECT: EUA

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Pierce Engineers

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Kraus-Anderson will embark on a replacement for the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County (MHLC) on July 15, according to KA officials. The hospital first opened in 1952.

The project is supported by a $30.8 million revenue bond, a $15 million general obligation bond in direct loans from the USDA and a $5 million guaranteed loan, all of which paid for by the proceeds of the hospital, KA officials said. MHLC was awarded $14 million in additional grant funds and the hospital completed new building financing in 2022, officials added.

The new hospital will include a new emergency department, diagnostic imaging, surgical services with two operating rooms, a procedure room, medical and surgical unit, pharmacy, rehabilitation, and a vision clinic with a retail eye shop, KA officials noted.

KA will break ground on July 15 and is expected to wrap up construction in fall of 2024. The current facility will still operate during construction.

MHLC is the only hospital in the state owned by a county, according to the hospital website.