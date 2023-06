TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $5,953,000

AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical, Inc., Windsor

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, HVAC System Renovation, Graff Main Hall, University of Wisconsin La Crosse (Mech)

2. AMOUNT: $2,507,118

AWARDED TO: Fowler and Hammer Incorporated, La Crosse

PROJECT: City of La Crosse, 2nd Street Reconstruction, Jay Street to Market Street

3. AMOUNT: $1,555,750

AWARDED TO: Century Fence Company, Pewaukee

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Perimeter Fence Repair and Replacement, New Lisbon Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, New Lisbon

4. AMOUNT: $640,715

AWARDED TO: Brickl Bros., Inc., West Salem

PROJECT: City of La Crosse, Myrick Park Playground Phase 2 Improvements

5. AMOUNT: $591,997

AWARDED TO: Earth, Inc., Arpin

PROJECT: Town of Pine Valley, USH 10 at River Avenue Intersection

6. AMOUNT: $511,600

AWARDED TO: Tri City Concrete Contractors

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Sidewalk Installation, Camp Williams, Department of Military Affairs, Camp Douglas

7. AMOUNT: $490,346

AWARDED TO: Pember Companies, Inc., Menomonie

PROJECT: Village of Cadott, STH 27 Utility Improvements Project

8. AMOUNT: $325,935

AWARDED TO: Lee Mechanical, Inc.,

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Boiler Replacement and DDC Installation, Fort Atkinson Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Fort Atkinson

9. AMOUNT: $321,819

AWARDED TO: B & B Electric, Inc., Eau Claire

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, HVAC System Renovation, Graff Main Hall, University of Wisconsin La Crosse (Electrical)

10. AMOUNT: $236,873

AWARDED TO: MCC, Inc., Appleton

PROJECT: Re-Bid- Campus Sidewalk and Path Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay