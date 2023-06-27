WisDot provides good news for I-43 motorists in Bayside and Mequon

The end is in sight for some of I-43’s reconstruction in Northern Milwaukee and Southern Ozaukee Counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) tells The Daily Reporter that the County Line Road and Port Washington Road Interchange portion of the project is scheduled to be substantially complete by the end of this summer.

“This will reopen the County Line Road southbound entrance ramp to I-43 southbound and the three newly constructed ramps at Port Washington Road,” said Dan Sellers, Communications Manager – Southeast Region, Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Hoffman Construction is in charge of both Northbound and Southbound I-43 projects in both Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties — starting at Bender Road in Glendale up to Donges Bay Road in Mequon. Construction officials deferred answering questions to WisDot.

Although the $550 million project is not expected to wrap up until mid-2025, much progress is being made as seen by the completed Highland Road interchange, giving easier access to Columbia – St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital and Concordia University.

As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, 14 miles of I-43, from Silver Spring Drive north to WIS 60 is being modernized to accommodate traffic volumes, address pavement and structural needs, and ultimately improve highway safety through the modernization of design standards.

This project includes:

Expansion of I-43 from four to six lanes (three lanes in each direction)

Reconstruction of five existing interchanges along the corridor Good Hope Road Brown Deer Road – constructing a new Diverging Diamond Interchange County Line Road – constructing a new full-service interchange Mequon Road Pioneer Road (County C)

Construction of a brand new interchange at Highland Road (already completed)

Replacement of the Union Pacific railroad bridge over I-43 in Glendale

Expansion of Port Washington Road in Glendale between Bender Road and Daphne Lane (expanding from two lanes to four lanes that will tie-in to the existing four lanes on each end of this roadway section.)

For a more detailed timeline of the current project, click here.