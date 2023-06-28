BUILDING BLOCKS: Saz’s Hospitality Group expands South Second venue with help of Catalyst Construction

ADDRESS: 838 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wis.
SIZE: 14,000 square feet
START MONTH: Summer of 2023
COMPLETION: Spring of 2024
OWNER: Saz’s Hospitality Group
DEVELOPER: Saz’s Hospitality Group
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Catalyst Construction, Milwaukee
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: HGA and The Sigma Group
LEAD ARCHITECT: HGA
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Saz’s Hospitality Group on Tuesday announced plans to expand its venue South Second in Walker’s Point. The project features a new outdoor patio, outdoor bar, balcony and additional reserved parking lot for event guests. The space has an outdoor seating capacity of 225 and indoor and outdoor capacity can hold up to 300 people for cocktail receptions.