Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee officials approve Northwestern Mutual request to vacate Cass Street, part of $500 million project

Milwaukee officials approve Northwestern Mutual request to vacate Cass Street, part of $500 million project

By: Ethan Duran June 28, 2023 3:02 pm

Northwestern Mutual shared plans for a development over Cass Street, which includes leasing space for tenants. The company wants ownership of Cass Street, and the Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve vacation of the street. Rendering courtesy of Northwestern Mutual.

Milwaukee Plan Commission unanimously approved Northwestern Mutual’s (NM) request to take control of North Cass Street between East Mason and Wells Streets and convert it into a pedestrian plaza. The proposal to reconstruct Cass Street came with NM’s $500 million plan to renovate an existing office building on East Mason Street.

Northwestern Mutual wants to build a building over Cass Street connecting its parking structure to the future North Office building and will include a public terrace and a leasing space for a tenant on the east end of the development, company plans showed. Company officials said the space is meant to welcome members of the public in as part of a new strategy.

In February, the company announced it would invest $500 million to renovate the 19-story North Office building at 818 E. Mason St. Plans included a glass façade like the newly constructed 32-story tower adjacent to the office. The office was first built in 1990.

The Plan Commission voted 5-0 to pass the motion, giving Northwestern Mutual another step closer to having ownership over the street.

According to Department of City Development officials, the development is part of a newly created tax increment district (TID) with $10 million set aside for public infrastructure, including bike lanes. Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump gave his support to the vacation.

The development will push towards the goal to bump downtown employment up to 100,000 in 2040, according to Beth Weirick, CEO of the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) #21.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee opposed the project not in whole but for 24-7 access for pedestrians and bicyclists who used Cass Street to cross into Mason and Wells Streets, Mitchell Henke, committee chair, said at the meeting.

“Our specific request is to maintain 24-7 access for pedestrians and bicyclists, so bicyclists don’t have to dismount,” Henke added.

Current renderings of the building showed a path through the Cass Street development where bicyclists would have to get off and walk through the building. Henke was also concerned about the interior spaces operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays, he added.


Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo