Pergande, senior wetland ecologist and assured wetland delineator, joins raSmith

raSmith has announced the addition of Erica Pergande as a senior wetland ecologist/project manager.

Pergande is a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assured wetland delineator, which means that the DNR automatically concurs with her delineation work, eliminating the need for a follow-up concurrence site visit from the agency. She also holds a certification as a Professional Wetland Scientist from the Society of Wetland Scientists.

Pergande brings more than 20 years of multi-disciplinary ecological expertise to her new role at raSmith. Based out of raSmith’s Brookfield office, Pergande will provide ecological services to a variety of clients including state and local government, real estate developers, lake associations, property owners, and others, while also leading a staff of in-house ecologists.

Pergande has extensive experience in wetland determinations and delineations; wetland and waterway permitting; rare species surveys; Phase I environmental site assessments; National Environmental Policy Act documentation, including environmental reports, environmental due diligence and assessments, and indirect and cumulative effects analyses; and vegetation surveys, including rare species surveys and plant community mapping.

Pergande holds a bachelor’s degree in natural resource conservation from Carroll College and an associate’s degree in environmental conservation and pollution control from Milwaukee Area Technical College.