Franklin developer seeks to turn vacant Cudahy lot into nearly 80 apartments

Cudahy officials on Monday announced the city and Franklin-based Land by Label Development have entered into an agreement to redevelop properties on part of the Packard Avenue corridor.

Land by Label wants to build nearly 80 units in a four-story apartment building on the corner of Packard and Layton avenues, between Layton and Squire avenues, according to city officials. The developer plans include 3,000 square feet of amenity space for residents and 4,100 square feet of retail space for the first floor. The building site is currently home to a vacant lot.

The developer will purchase the land from Cudahy’s Community Development Authority after the city reviews concept plans, city officials said. The Plan Commission and Design Review Board will review the project during a public hearing on July 11, city officials added.

City officials said the project aligns with the city’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which seeks mixed-use development with a community activity center and “live-work-shop-play” environment.

Milwaukee architecture firm RINKA provided building designs.

The developer is working on two housing projects in Franklin: Vitalogy on South Loomis Road and Poths General on South 76th Street and West Rawson Avenue.

As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, Cudahy seeks redevelopment of strip mall space from the ’60s and ’70s along South Packard Avenue and parts of the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor, City Administrator Casey Griffiths said.

The landlocked city calls for infill development, Griffiths added, noting infill building happens when developers build over vacant and unused parcels.