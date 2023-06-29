John M. Jacobs named next business manager and financial secretary of IBEW Local 494

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494 announced assistant business manager John M. Jacobs will take over the duties of business manager and financial secretary of the union chapter. Jacobs will step into the new role on Friday.

The current manager Dean A. Warsh on Saturday will join the IBEW 6th District International Representative Team to focus on district wide political, legislative and green energy sector work, according to union officials. The district is made up of the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Illinois, officials added.

“Since being initiated into the IBEW back in 1992, I have had the honor of serving the Local 494 membership, retirees and our IBEW Wisconsin State Conference, in nearly every role possible and it has been a tremendous honor. This appointment to now serve IBEW members throughout our International’s 6th District, is an exciting and unique opportunity where we can continue the work of meeting the demand of a green and renewable energy future with the talent and skills of a well-trained IBEW represented workforce for decades to come,” Warsh added.

Before taking on the new role, Jacobs served as a business representative from 2009 through 2016, officials said. Warsh appointed Jacobs to serve as assistant business manager until his most recent appointment by the IBEW Executive Board, officials added.

Jacobs managed many of Local 494’s largest contracts and focuses on outreach and training of electrical apprentices at the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC). He worked on Milwaukee’s Social Development Commission’s Board of Commissioners and represented the Milwaukee Area Central Labor Council of the AFL-CIO to help people from all backgrounds build a sustainable career in the crafts and skilled trades, officials said.

“This a tremendous honor to have been appointed to this position to serve our Local Union. The past 8 years as assistant business manager has been such a rewarding journey and with so much exciting work to come here at Local 494, I am looking forward to hitting the ground running now as business manager and financial secretary to continue the important work that has been starting on behalf of our membership, retirees and future IBEW Local 494 members,” Jacobs remarked.