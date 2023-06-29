Potawatomi Casino closer to completing first phase in $100 million renovation project

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino will complete several objectives in its $100 million third floor casino space renovation, including a mechanical ceiling inspired by an airport in Singapore, a coffee stand and renovations to the skywalk.

The renovation project includes five new gaming areas, three marquee areas and three new restaurants in a plan dubbed “First Strike,” Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, told The Daily Reporter. Immersion and anchor branded restaurants are part of the casino’s new design strategy, including a KISS-themed restaurant and LED lighting and screen systems.

Overall, the project will cost $100 million, and Gilbane Building Co. and Greenfire Management Services will serve as the primary contractors for the project.

“We wanted to have a mix of where we see the industry is going. This experiential mix of gaming, entertaining, full motion video and some retail,” Ortiz added.

The project includes new gaming areas, a VIP lounge, a Cream City Coffee stand, a food truck-inspired restaurant called Street Eatz, a new poker area and improvements to the skywalk, according to casino officials. Cream City Coffee will be completed in August as part of the first phase of renovations, officials added.

The rock band KISS-themed restaurant Rock & Brews will be easily accessible through the Skywalk starting in August, casino officials noted. The Skywalk closed on June 12, officials added.

One of the gaming areas, called Pulse, will feature a mechanical, drop-down art piece with a large LED screen, Ortiz said. The new overhead display, inspired by a kinetic light structure roof in the Changi Singapore Airport, will be ready on July 11, he added.

An example Ortiz gave for the casino’s new graphic experience was an LED display that lights up when the Brewers hit a home run.

“So, if the Brewers hit a home run everything can go blue and yellow. We can have a ball going down the LED columns on fire, saying, ‘Go Brewers,’” Ortiz explained.

It wasn’t intentional for the casino to go under renovations before the Republican National Convention in 2024, Ortiz said, noting he hoped the project was completed before next July. As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, Ortiz noted the first half of the project would open on Aug. 1 followed by a grand opening on Sept. 1.

On March 21, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino opened its sportsbook, the first of its kind in Milwaukee. The sports betting center replaced the former Northern Lights Theater and Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.