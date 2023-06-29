Village of Grafton officials approve plans for 172-unit farm-style apartment building

The Village of Grafton Plan Commission on Monday approved a 172-unit multi-family apartment building proposal, according to village officials. The development concept will incorporate materials from a to-be demolished barn if it receives final village approval.

Brian McClaren of Port Washington-based H. Knox Development submitted plans to build a four-story, 314,000-square-foot development at the northeast corner of Port Washington Road and Falls Road, according to developer plans. The development, dubbed “The Farmstead on Falls” includes 172 market rate rental units, underground and surface parking.

All items for the Farmstead were approved and the plan commission meeting was the last step in the entitlements process, Jessica Wolff, village development director, told The Daily Reporter.

According to developer plans, crews will demolish an existing farmhouse and barn on the property and use some barn materials in the new development. Construction is expected to begin in September of 2023 and wrap up by March of 2025. This was the final step in the approval process, plans added.

Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, outdoor grilling stations, community rooms, a fitness center, a car care station, storage space, a recreational path and a fenced dog park with a shelter, according to developer plans. A decorative “pump house” will be added at the western stormwater pond, plans added.

Residents will be able to access the apartment building through one driveway on Falls Road and one access drive will wrap around the east and north sides of the site for a future commercial building, developer plans noted. The developer will construct two sidewalks on Falls Road and Port Washington Road.

The Farmstead has been in planning since August of 2022, according to the commission agenda. A commercial outlot on Port Washington Road was reserved for a future 7,000-square-foot multi-tenant building, but the building will be reviewed separately from the apartment complex.

The Village of Grafton has seen a lot of attention from developers over the past five years, Dan Delorit, Village President and chair of the five-person Plan Commission, told The Daily Reporter. He said he was optimistic about the development’s outcome.

Middleton-based Sketchworks Architecture provided renderings and plans for the Farmstead development.