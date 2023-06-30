Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Pre-Bid Meetings / Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 3, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 3, 2023

By: Rick Benedict June 30, 2023 7:00 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
1:00 PM Madison GPC, MEP Bidders, A Tower Ventilation Renovation Witte Residence Hall University of Wisconsin – Madison 840169-GPC    840181-MEP No
2:00 PM Grand Chute Town of Grand Chute, A Renovation for the Grand Chute Municipal Complex 842549 No
10:00 AM Union Grove GPC, MEP Bidders, EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades, Shemanske Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Department Of Veterans Affairs, Union Grove 837222-GPC     837228-MEP No
10:00 AM Virtual City of Sun Prairie,                                                                Zoning Code Rewrite 839561 No
10:00 AM Fond du Lac Dorm Water Piping Replacement Taycheedah Correctional Institution Department of Corrections Fond Du Lac 839206 No
10:30 AM Eau Claire Sign Shop Door Replacement, District 6 Sign Shop, Department of Transportation, Eau Claire 839613 No
9:00 AM Green Bay Brown County,                                                                            North Fence at Central Library 842467 Yes
1:30 PM Green Bay Brown County,                                                                                       Baggage Claim Door Replacement at Airport 843302 Yes
9:00 AM Green Bay Brown County,                                                                       Roof Repairs at Airport 843276 Yes
10:00 AM Racine City of Racine,                                                                                  Racine Transit Facility Architecture and Engineering Services 843318 No

