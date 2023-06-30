Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 3, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|1:00 PM
|Madison
|GPC, MEP Bidders, A Tower Ventilation Renovation Witte Residence Hall University of Wisconsin – Madison
|840169-GPC 840181-MEP
|No
|2:00 PM
|Grand Chute
|Town of Grand Chute, A Renovation for the Grand Chute Municipal Complex
|842549
|No
|10:00 AM
|Union Grove
|GPC, MEP Bidders, EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades, Shemanske Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Department Of Veterans Affairs, Union Grove
|837222-GPC 837228-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|City of Sun Prairie, Zoning Code Rewrite
|839561
|No
|10:00 AM
|Fond du Lac
|Dorm Water Piping Replacement Taycheedah Correctional Institution Department of Corrections Fond Du Lac
|839206
|No
|10:30 AM
|Eau Claire
|Sign Shop Door Replacement, District 6 Sign Shop, Department of Transportation, Eau Claire
|839613
|No
|9:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Brown County, North Fence at Central Library
|842467
|Yes
|1:30 PM
|Green Bay
|Brown County, Baggage Claim Door Replacement at Airport
|843302
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Brown County, Roof Repairs at Airport
|843276
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Racine
|City of Racine, Racine Transit Facility Architecture and Engineering Services
|843318
|No