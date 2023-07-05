ABC Supply opens Milwaukee location

ABC Supply Co. has opened a new location at 11200 W. Heather Ave. in Milwaukee. The location’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Chad LeCount will manage the new branch. LeCount has been working in the industry since 2009 and joined the ABC Supply team in 2011. A native of Kansasville, he started his tenure with the company as a roof loader at the West Allis location. He then took positions in inside and outside sales at branches in Chippewa Falls and Burlington.

The branch’s phone number is (414) 973-7250. Contractors can also request aerial measurement reports, place and review orders, and check the status of their deliveries using myABCsupply.com.