DreamPak plans 48,000-square-foot expansion with new manufacturing facility in New Berlin

New Berlin officials on Thursday will consider approving site plans for a 48,278-square-foot addition to an existing DreamPak vitamin and supplement store on West Ryerson Road.

DreamPak, LLC wants to build a metal building and insulated warehouse at 17100 W. Ryerson Road, according to Germantown-based Keller Inc. Around 45 employees will use the new building for manufacturing food products, shipping and receiving and storage, building plans showed. An average of five to seven trucks will visit the manufacturing center each day.

The developer filed certified survey map applications for the Ryerson Road address and 2940 S. Calhoun Road, according to city officials. The Community Development Authority (CDA) will review plans Thursday.

DreamPak’s request for 55 parking stalls is less than code requirement, Kristen Hogan, a principal planner for New Berlin, told The Daily Reporter. The CDA will ultimately decide whether to approve all aspects of the project, she added. The developer’s request will also combine the two addresses into one parcel if approved.

If the CDA approves Dreampak’s plans, they will be sent to the New Berlin Common Council which meets on July 25.

The supplement store also anticipates construction of an additional warehouse office and a 33,650-square-foot future warehouse and production space, Keller officials said. The project is scheduled to break ground in fall of 2023 and wrap up in late spring of 2024, officials added.

The parcel DreamPak occupies is 5.82 acres zoned for light manufacturing, Keller officials said. Nearly three acres of the parcel are occupied by buildings and will be extended to nearly four acres when construction is finished. Construction will leave behind 2.14 acres of green space, within city requirements, Keller officials added.

If the project gets final approval, crews will build the addition north of the existing building and building connections will be located on the western side of the addition, Keller officials said. The west elevation is designed as an expandable wall in preparation for the future addition. A fire sprinkler system and a firewall between the existing building and the addition are included to stay in compliance with building code, Keller officials added.

Keller officials added the wetlands north of the parcel will be disturbed while crews install a storm sewer system, but added the project includes restoring wetlands after the addition is finished. Storm water and construction work will require nine trees to be removed, which will be replaced on site. If the trees can’t be replaced, the developer will pay a fee instead, officials added.

DreamPak is a subsidiary of Gamay Holdings LLC and was founded in 2000 by Dr. Aly Gamay, according to Keller officials. The company started as a liquid packager and transformed into a manufacturer. DreamPak makes products such as boxed meals, sides, sauces, liquid water enhancers and coffee creamers.