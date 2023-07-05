TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $3,646,062

AWARDED TO: Wolf Paving Co., Inc., Oconomowoc

PROJECT: City of Waukesha, 2023 Asphalt Street Resurfacing and Utility Improvements

2. AMOUNT: $2,145,000

AWARDED TO: August Winter and Sons, Inc., Appleton

PROJECT: Village of Deer Park, WWTF Effluent Irrigation System 2023

3. AMOUNT: $2,070,271

AWARDED TO: Structural Tower Services, Inc., Fredric

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid -State Patrol Communication Tower Improvements, Department of Transportation, Statewide

4. AMOUNT: $1,613,870

AWARDED TO: MJ Construction, Inc.,

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Water Main Relays

5. AMOUNT: $895,296

AWARDED TO: Tri City Concrete Contractors, Inc., Bloomer

PROJECT: Village of Somerset, Spring Street and Main Street Improvements

6. AMOUNT: $724,935

AWARDED TO: MCC Inc., Appleton

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Walter Way, Residence Life Lots and Softball Field Lot Repaving, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay

7. AMOUNT: $611,744

AWARDED TO: Elexco, Inc., Seymour

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Digital Radio System and Interoperability Upgrade, Winnebago Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh

8. AMOUNT: $417,000

AWARDED TO: Springlake Contracting Inc., Elk Mound

PROJECT: City of Menomonie, Chemical Room Addition – Well No. 8

9. AMOUNT: $349,532

AWARDED TO: Elmstar Electric Corporation

PROJECT: North Building Duress System Replacement, Wisconsin Resource Center, Department of Health Services, Winnebago

10. AMOUNT: $315,969

AWARDED TO: LaLonde Contractors, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Traffic Safety Improvements