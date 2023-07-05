TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $3,646,062
AWARDED TO: Wolf Paving Co., Inc., Oconomowoc
PROJECT: City of Waukesha, 2023 Asphalt Street Resurfacing and Utility Improvements
2. AMOUNT: $2,145,000
AWARDED TO: August Winter and Sons, Inc., Appleton
PROJECT: Village of Deer Park, WWTF Effluent Irrigation System 2023
3. AMOUNT: $2,070,271
AWARDED TO: Structural Tower Services, Inc., Fredric
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid -State Patrol Communication Tower Improvements, Department of Transportation, Statewide
4. AMOUNT: $1,613,870
AWARDED TO: MJ Construction, Inc.,
PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Water Main Relays
5. AMOUNT: $895,296
AWARDED TO: Tri City Concrete Contractors, Inc., Bloomer
PROJECT: Village of Somerset, Spring Street and Main Street Improvements
6. AMOUNT: $724,935
AWARDED TO: MCC Inc., Appleton
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Walter Way, Residence Life Lots and Softball Field Lot Repaving, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay
7. AMOUNT: $611,744
AWARDED TO: Elexco, Inc., Seymour
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Digital Radio System and Interoperability Upgrade, Winnebago Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh
8. AMOUNT: $417,000
AWARDED TO: Springlake Contracting Inc., Elk Mound
PROJECT: City of Menomonie, Chemical Room Addition – Well No. 8
9. AMOUNT: $349,532
AWARDED TO: Elmstar Electric Corporation
PROJECT: North Building Duress System Replacement, Wisconsin Resource Center, Department of Health Services, Winnebago
10. AMOUNT: $315,969
AWARDED TO: LaLonde Contractors, Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Traffic Safety Improvements