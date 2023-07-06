UW Credit Union branch slated to open in Oak Creek

The University of Wisconsin (UW) Credit Union on Monday will open a new Milwaukee-area branch, located at 7902 S. Main Street in Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Wis.

It will be the eleventh branch in the Milwaukee area, joining a ring of branches going through Bay View, West Allis, New Berlin, Waukesha and Wauwatosa, UW Credit Union officials said. Another location in Greenfield is set to open in spring of 2024, officials added.

Findorff was the primary contractor for the project and Madison-based KEE Architecture provided design works, Fe Cooper, the Milwaukee director of member sales and service for UW Credit Union, told The Daily Reporter. The credit union building was a new construction and broke ground Aug. 22, 2022, she added.

The credit union’s growth in Milwaukee was “swift but focused,” Cooper remarked.

“Our long-term approach is to center our expansion efforts here to support the growing member presence. As many of our members embark on milestone financial decisions, including purchasing a home, accessible branch locations and in-person consultations can ease those transitions,” Cooper added.

The expansion of credit unions around the Milwaukee area is part of the credit union’s targeted branching strategy, geared towards metros with many UW System alumni, current members and high school students bound for UW System schools, credit union officials said.

The grand opening set for Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. will be Milwaukee Brewers-themed and includes a shave ice bar from Wauwatosa-based Kealoha Authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice, photo opportunities with mascot Bernie Brewer and a prize wheel with gift cards and baseball merchandise. The first 50 visitors will get a Brewers beach towel with one per household and more beach towels will be given away at all credit union branches that day.

All credit union branches will celebrate “Aloha Friday” and grand opening on July 21, credit union officials said. All locations will offer prizes such as Brewers tickets, an autographed baseball and a Brewers-themed Hawaiian shirt.

The UW Credit Union is the presenting partner of the Milwaukee Brewers and this year’s Aloha Friday theme night, Cooper explained. The theme night took place in May at American Family Field. “We’re excited to bring Aloha Fridays to life this summer with prizes and giveaways. It’s a fun way to celebrate the season and bring more energy to the branch experience,” Cooper added.