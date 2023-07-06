Wangard Partners looking to build more than 500 units in high-demand area of east Madison

Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners and Madison officials are discussing a $117 million, more than 500-unit development that will bring highway side commercial buildings to the Pumpkin Hollow neighborhood on Madison’s east side.

The developer has early plans to build around 520 units of housing and commercial space, including businesses alongside nearby Interstate 39-90-94, Stu Wangard, chairman and CEO of Wangard Partners, told The Daily Reporter.

The multi-building development contains multi-family, mixed-use commercial and residential buildings and freestanding commercial buildings on a 33-1/2-acre parcel at 4404 Hoepker Road, on the northwest corner of Portage Road, city officials said. Virtual engagement sessions with the city and residents started in June.

Plans include road and intersection improvements along Hoepker Road and Portage Road, Wangard said. Both roads are important because Hoepker Road connects to Sun Prairie, while Portage Road connects to The American Center.

The intersection with Hoepker Road and U.S. Highway 51 is “very hazardous,” though local officials planned a roundabout for the intersection in 2008, according to the Pumpkin Hollow Neighborhood Plan. A grade-separated interchange was included in possible future improvements for the intersection, according to the neighborhood plan.

An agreement with the town of Burke, village of Deforest, Madison and Sun Prairie limits the pace developers can build housing within the DeForest Area School District. According to the neighborhood plan, the city can only give a total of 50 building permits for single-family and duplex dwelling units in the school district. A subdivision with less than 150 units can get annual building permits for no more than 20% of the total number of planned single-family units, the plan said.

The provision was included to moderate how many new students enter the school district each year, the plan added.

The Pumpkin Hollow Neighborhood Plan recommended a mixed-use neighborhood center near the Portage Road and Hoepker Road intersection with “neighborhood-oriented” businesses and convenience shopping. The plans also mention a possible future public school to be added to a neighborhood if needed.

Wangard Partners is in the process of submitting its plans to the city and hopes to break ground by the summer of 2024, Wangard told The Daily Reporter. As of publication, the developer said he foresaw costs of $117 million and around 520 units but said those figures were subject to change.

Madison officials requested Wangard to set aside certain areas for green space and land for parks.

“There’s an area of woods we’re preserving and creating walking trails through that area. It’s an additional neighborhood amenity,” he added.

“The most popular area for the last decade in Madison has been the near west side and downtown along Washington Avenue. There’s more growth that has occurred recently in places like Waunakee and Deforest on the northeast side and Sun Prairie. (This development) fills in spot where Deforest and Sun Prairie are coming together with Madison,” Wangard said.

The American Center to the southwest of the property and the ongoing University of Wisconsin (UW) Health expansion project have been a great interest for residents, Wangard added.

In May of 2022, UW Health broke ground on the 469,000-square-foot Eastpark Medical Center on Madison’s East Side. The new ambulatory facility will be built across from the East Madison Hospital and UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, UW Health officials said. The project will be complete in 2024, officials added.