Leitzke new chair of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Department at MSOE

Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) officials on Thursday named Dr. DeAnna Leitzke the new chairperson of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management Department.

A professional engineer, Leitzke recently served as the university’s associated vice president of academic excellence and founding director of the CREATE Institute. She will help guide renovation and build-out of classrooms and laboratories at the new Kendall Breunig Center for the Built Environment at MSOE.

The new home for the engineering and construction program will “create an environment that inspires future students,” Leitzke said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with faculty and students to maximize the impact of this generous gift from Kendall Breunig. As an educator and construction professional, I value the significance of place. Our new home will create an environment that inspires current and future students to reach their potential while preparing for a lifetime of meaningful work,” Leitzke said.

Leitzke earned both her undergraduate degree in architectural engineering and her Master’s of Science in Engineering Management from MSOE, university officials said. She has a Ph.D in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service in Higher Education from Cardinal Stritch University, officials added.

Leitzke founded the CREATE Institute at MSOE in 2018, taught as an associate professor for CAECM Department and served as Pieper Family Endowed Chair for Servant-Leadership before serving as associate vice president of academic excellence, university officials said. She has industrial experience as an architectural engineer with Reserve Advisors Inc. and as an architectural engineer with Affiliated Engineers, officials added.

Leitzke said her goal was to provide the same level of leadership as her department chair when she was an undergraduate student, Dr. Matthew Fuchs.

“It is an honor to serve as chair of the department that shaped me as a construction professional. When I was an undergraduate student, my department chair, Dr. Matthew Fuchs, was always there for me as a mentor and coach. My goal is to provide that same level of exceptional leadership alongside our outstanding CAECM faculty. Together, we are 100% committed to supporting our current and future students as they develop as responsible professionals, passionate learners, leaders of character and value creators,” Leitzke added.

The Center is located at 310 E. Knapp St., the former location of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. MSOE revealed its plans to redevelop the building in April.