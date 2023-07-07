Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Pre-Bid Meetings / Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 10, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 10, 2023

By: Rick Benedict July 7, 2023 7:00 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
8:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College, AG Chiller Replacement 843087 Yes
11:00 AM Ashland Bad River Health and Wellness Expansion/Remodel 845251 No
10:00 AM Union Grove GPC, MEP Bidders, Plumbing System Improvements, Cottage 18, Southern Wisconsin Center, Union Grove, Department Of Health Services, Dover 843339-GPC 843341-MEP No
10:00 AM Plymouth Unit 15 Walkway Replacement, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth 839537 No
10:00 AM Brookfield Town of Brookfield Sanitary District No. 4, Poplar Creek Interceptor Lining, Contract 2-2023 844534 No
11:00 AM Virtual Train Shed Rehabilitation and Improvements, Circus World Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Baraboo 841960 No
2:00 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee County, Elevator Maintenance Services (Scope 1) and Modernization of Four Elevators (Scope 2) 845611 Yes
10:00 AM Kenosha Kenosha County, Petrifying Springs Shelter #5 Immediate Repairs 845681 No
10:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility Bldg. 256 IPS Wet Well #3 Liner Replacement 843915 No
10:00 AM Oshkosh Winnebago County, A&E Services-Design & Contract Admin-Pod 1 & 2 Reconfiguration 843223 No
10:00 AM Watertown Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Relocate Boomer Street (West of 12th Street) 845673 No
10:00 AM Milwaukee The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, Site Work at 1622 North 35th Street (Highland Homes Scattered Sites) 844474 No
11:00 AM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh, Oshkosh Convention Center Parking Ramp 2023 Repairs and Preservation 842575 Yes
1:00 PM Mineral Point Fire and Security System Replacement, Pendarvis – Cornish Miners Home, Wisconsin Historical Society, Mineral Point 841692 No
2:00 PM Monona City of Monona, Fire Department Bathroom Renovation 844856 No
2:00 PM Beloit Aldrich Intermediate School Commons Area Renovation Project 844964 No
10:00 AM Madison Single Trade Contract, Parking Drain Replacement, Monona Terrace Parking Ramp, Department Of Administration, Madison 841718 No
10:00 AM Waukesha Waukesha County, HHS Boiler Replacement 845807 No
10:30 AM Mosinee Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Air Traffic Control Tower Equipment Replacement 843446 No
11:00 AM Chippewa Falls Chippewa County, Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center and Annex Roof Recoating 845442 Yes
10:00 AM Green Bay GPC, MEP Bidders, Boiler Controls Replacement, Heating Plant, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay 843410-GPC 843412-MEP No

