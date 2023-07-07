Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 10, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|8:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, AG Chiller Replacement
|843087
|Yes
|11:00 AM
|Ashland
|Bad River Health and Wellness Expansion/Remodel
|845251
|No
|10:00 AM
|Union Grove
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Plumbing System Improvements, Cottage 18, Southern Wisconsin Center, Union Grove, Department Of Health Services, Dover
|843339-GPC 843341-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Plymouth
|Unit 15 Walkway Replacement, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth
|839537
|No
|10:00 AM
|Brookfield
|Town of Brookfield Sanitary District No. 4, Poplar Creek Interceptor Lining, Contract 2-2023
|844534
|No
|11:00 AM
|Virtual
|Train Shed Rehabilitation and Improvements, Circus World Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Baraboo
|841960
|No
|2:00 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee County, Elevator Maintenance Services (Scope 1) and Modernization of Four Elevators (Scope 2)
|845611
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Kenosha
|Kenosha County, Petrifying Springs Shelter #5 Immediate Repairs
|845681
|No
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility Bldg. 256 IPS Wet Well #3 Liner Replacement
|843915
|No
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago County, A&E Services-Design & Contract Admin-Pod 1 & 2 Reconfiguration
|843223
|No
|10:00 AM
|Watertown
|Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Relocate Boomer Street (West of 12th Street)
|845673
|No
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, Site Work at 1622 North 35th Street (Highland Homes Scattered Sites)
|844474
|No
|11:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, Oshkosh Convention Center Parking Ramp 2023 Repairs and Preservation
|842575
|Yes
|1:00 PM
|Mineral Point
|Fire and Security System Replacement, Pendarvis – Cornish Miners Home, Wisconsin Historical Society, Mineral Point
|841692
|No
|2:00 PM
|Monona
|City of Monona, Fire Department Bathroom Renovation
|844856
|No
|2:00 PM
|Beloit
|Aldrich Intermediate School Commons Area Renovation Project
|844964
|No
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Single Trade Contract, Parking Drain Replacement, Monona Terrace Parking Ramp, Department Of Administration, Madison
|841718
|No
|10:00 AM
|Waukesha
|Waukesha County, HHS Boiler Replacement
|845807
|No
|10:30 AM
|Mosinee
|Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Air Traffic Control Tower Equipment Replacement
|843446
|No
|11:00 AM
|Chippewa Falls
|Chippewa County, Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center and Annex Roof Recoating
|845442
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Boiler Controls Replacement, Heating Plant, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
|843410-GPC 843412-MEP
|No