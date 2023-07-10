Epic Systems has plans for sixth campus

Software developer Epic Systems will build a sixth campus in Verona, site plans for a 2,050-space, 5.5-acre underground parking ramp revealed.

Epic wants to build a four-story underground parking structure on the northwest side of the company’s Madison-area campus, according to site plans drafted by GRAEF. The parking structures will support five future office buildings above, plans showed.

The submittal was to communicate with city officials that a sixth campus is on its way, Epic officials said in their design plans. Crews would start excavation immediately and the parking site is expected to be complete in late 2025, Epic officials added. According to the city website, the project was approved in June.

The company didn’t have information about the future campus available beyond the parking structure plans, Anna McCann, a public relations specialist for Epic, told The Daily Reporter. More information would be available closer to the end of August or early September, she added.

As reported by multiple news outlets, Epic Systems plans to construct two new buildings and grow its workforce by 10%, ushering in 1,700 new employees.

Mystery, a 97,000-square-foot building opened on Epic System’s Storybook Campus, was named a Daily Reporter Top Project of 2022. The building contains a concrete substructure and a structural steel superstructure, and the concrete grade beam foundations spread the building over the top of a 27-acre, three-story underground parking structure.