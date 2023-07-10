MSA acquires Fredericksen Engineering

MSA Professional Services has acquired Fredericksen Engineering.

The acquisition brings together two firms whose professionals have worked alongside one another for over 30 years.

Fredericksen Engineering is a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) engineering design company based in Mequon since 1953. Fredericksen has a portfolio of projects across the United States in partnership with architects, municipalities, county governments, school districts, public and private business owners and consulting engineers. Now a division of MSA, Fredericksen employees will join MSA’s multidisciplinary team of over 400 employee owners based in 17 offices across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin — including Fredericksen’s current Mequon location.

The Fredericksen professionals will be a part of MSA’s Buildings service line, a division of the company devoted to the disciplines of architectural engineering, structural engineering, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and fire protection design.