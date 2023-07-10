Squitieri named Mead & Hunt COO, president

Amy Squitieri has been selected as Mead & Hunt’s next Chief Operations Officer/president. In this role she will help lead the firm toward its strategic goals and vision, helping Mead & Hunt become a future-ready firm today.

Squitieri has been with Mead & Hunt for 30 years and has held many roles throughout the company. Upon joining the firm, she established a dedicated Cultural Resource Management practice that fit within the firm’s legacy of infrastructure design work. Since then, the practice has grown significantly in size and services. Most recently, Squitieri has served as the Environment and Infrastructure Group Leader since 2007, expanding the company’s water practice and leading multidisciplinary staff to deliver engineering and technical services to clients nationwide.

Squitieri’s business operations, client relationships and people development skills have helped the business grow significantly both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Her proven ability to take calculated risks necessary to enter new markets and geographies have shown her to be an ideal champion for Mead & Hunt’s strategic pursuit of growth. This skillset will be invaluable as the firm continues to grow into new markets and geographies.

In addition to her leadership roles in the company, she has been actively involved in numerous initiatives and projects that move both Mead & Hunt and the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry forward. Squitieri has spearheaded Mead & Hunt’s Foresight + Innovation + Technology (FIT) initiative, which helps to navigate potentially disruptive changes in the AEC industry through advancing technology, innovation and market growth. She sponsored Project Confluence, an employee-driven program dedicated to learning new approaches for equitable infrastructure. In addition, she serves on the board of Engineering Change Lab-USA, a non-profit organization dedicated to unlocking the full potential of engineering for the benefit of society.