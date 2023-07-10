WRTP | BIG STEP, Realta Fusion begin partnership to bring workers into burgeoning energy sector

WRTP | BIG STEP officials on Monday announced a partnership with Madison-based Realta Fusion to address current and future workforce needs for the fusion energy industry.

Realta completed a first-round venture capital raise of $9 million and secured $3 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, officials said. The award included money for a partnership with WRTP | BIG STEP, officials added.

WRTP | BIG STEP is now positioned at the forefront of workforce development for clean energy in the U.S. after partnering with Realta, Lindsay Blumer, CEO for WRTP | BIG STEP, said in a statement.

“Our history working with jobseekers from diverse backgrounds and connecting them to training programs and pre-apprenticeships will ensure that all individuals have equal access to opportunities in the evolving landscape of new technology,” Blumer added.

The partnership aims to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline and will focus on developing pre-apprenticeships and training programs to connect people from all backgrounds to the clean economy, nonprofit officials said.

The fusion firm sees “massive potential” for Wisconsin to take the lead in the budding fusion industry, Realta Fusion CEO Kieran Furlong said in a statement. “It’s going to be huge this century and we have an opportunity to be at the heart of it,” he added.

“Wisconsin has both cutting-edge fusion research and a long history of innovative manufacturing. If we successfully combine those with a skilled workforce, the global hub for fusion can be right here,” Furlong remarked.

Realta Fusion has a timeline to bring its first fusion energy system online within the next 10 years, according to officials. The machinery Realta will develop needs a skilled workforce, including maintenance technicians, millwrights, electricians and specialized roles to build and maintain the equipment, officials added.

Both organizations will work together to build the necessary competencies and pathways required for success in the fusion sector, officials said. Included in their plans are developing comprehensive training programs and pre-apprenticeships to connect people with skills and knowledge for in-demand roles.

The partners must create an entirely new pathway within the vertical when approaching workforce development in fusion energy, officials said. Both groups aim to contribute to sustainable and environmentally friendly industries while also fostering diversity and inclusivity, officials added.

As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, Realta Fusion was one of two Wisconsin companies and one of eight companies across the United States to receive federal money to make fusion technically and commercially viable in the next decade.