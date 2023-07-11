Gilbane, CG Schmidt tapped for $500M Northwestern Mutual campus renovation

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. announced on Tuesday that Gilbane Building Co., in partnership with CG Schmidt, will serve as the general contractor and construction manager for the $500 million renovation of its North Office building in downtown Milwaukee.

The company wants to renovate the 540,000-square-foot building at 818 E. Mason St. and outfit it with an exterior glass façade like the Tower and Commons on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Company officials also picked architecture firms Pickard Chilton and Kendall/Heaton, Northwestern Mutual officials said. The four companies together previously built the Tower and Commons, 805 E. Mason St., a nearly $500 million 32-story office building.

Working with the previous general contractor and architects helped Northwestern Mutual double down on its commitment to its employees and Milwaukee, Rebecca Villegas, vice president of compliance at Northwestern Mutual, said in a statement.

“We’ve assembled a team that strikes a wonderful balance of world-renowned talent and local expertise for the modernization of our North Office building,” Villegas added. “Most of this team had the opportunity to work together to transform Milwaukee’s skyline through our Tower and Commons project, and we are excited to once again draw on their experience and expertise to double down on our commitment to Northwestern Mutual employees and to Milwaukee.”

The North Office project includes an interior element, which HGA will provide design services for, company officials added.

Gilbane Building Co. would continue to build capacity in workforce and business in the metro Milwaukee area, Alicia Dupies, vice president for Gilbane’s Milwaukee office, said in a statement.

“This project represents what the Gilbane and CG Schmidt team love most about the work we do. It is truly invigorating to collaborate with a remarkable organization on a project that goes well beyond bricks and mortar by promising enduring influence on a city we call home. We look forward to continuing this partnership and continuing to build capacity in workforce and business in our metro community,” Dupies added.

Rick Schmidt, CEO and chairman of CG Schmidt, said the company welcomes the opportunity to leave a mark on the city’s skyline.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with Northwestern Mutual once more in re-envisioning their downtown campus and fostering a thriving employee environment. We cherish the opportunity to leave an indelible mark on our city’s skyline and contribute to its continued evolution,” Schmidt added.

Jon Pickard, the principal at Pickard Chilton, said working with Northwestern Mutual was “an opportunity we couldn’t resist.”

Pat Ackney, principal at Kendall/Heaton, said the team is poised to “deliver an exceptional companion” to the glass Tower and Commons tower. The project would “reinforce the concept of a truly remarkable urban campus” for Northwestern Mutual, he added.

Houston-based Hines will serve as project development manager and advise on faces such as project design and budget throughout construction and moving employees in, Northwestern Mutual officials added.

Northwestern Mutual officials said they will work with local business management company Cross Management Services to recruit small business enterprises (SBEs) and residents for the renovation. The company has committed to use SBEs for at least 25% of construction and supply costs and at least 18% of professional services costs on the construction of the project, officials added.

Under Milwaukee’s Residence Preference Program, Northwestern Mutual will also use unemployed and underemployed residents for at least 40% of total onsite construction work hours.

The company will choose subcontractors in the coming months and shovels are expected in the ground as early as fall of 2023, Northwestern Mutual officials said. Officials forecasted office employees moving in by 2027.

In March, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a $30 million developer-financed grant to help Northwestern Mutual pay for North Office renovations. The company plans to move 2,000 workers from its Franklin campus to downtown Milwaukee within the span of five years.