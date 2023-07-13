Bayshore parking structure reopens after partial collapse

A parking structure that partially collapsed earlier has reopened this week to the public at Bayshore in Glendale, Wis., according to town center officials.

“BAYSHORE and its engineering, construction, inspection partners have efficiently and effectively worked together to reopen the Silver Spring Garage well ahead of the projected timeframe for the reconstruction. We are very thankful that no one was injured in the garage and together, with our partners’ immediate and incredible support, we are again able to serve our guests with full access to the garage,” a statement from a town center spokesperson said.

In February, part of the third floor of the parking garage collapsed near the Trader Joe’s at Bayshore Town Center. No injuries were reported when the collapse happened.

It’s not clear why the parking garage collapsed, but officials suspect piled snow was a factor when falling concrete pulverized a ramp in the first and second floor.

Crews used an industrial crane in March to remove trapped cars one by one from the parking structure to the owners. Drivers said they had to sign a waiver before they could get their vehicles back, some waiting a week before they could drive again.

The parking structure reopened gradually over the spring, with most of the first floor open again in late March. Bayshore officials said they worked with engineering partners to confirm they could re-open unaffected areas.