Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee park begins construction this summer

Construction has begun for “Harley Park,” a public park sponsored by Harley-Davidson at the motorcycle company’s campus in the west side of Milwaukee.

Excavators and crews were at work outside of the red brick building of Harley-Davidson’s historic headquarters. In April, the Harley-Davidson Foundation (HDF) paid a total of $350,000 for maintenance and improvement fees in return for the naming rights of 3.4-acre Highland Park at the corner of North 37th Street and Highland Boulevard.

Known as “The Hub,” the project calls for a sunken multi-use events space around 272 feet wide with tiered seating, according to Harley-Davidson officials. The circular layout contains motorcycle driveways, turning circles, sidewalks and around 120 native plant species. Designed by London-based Heatherwick Studios, the task will include 10 types of locally sourced brick, timber and steel.

The project is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2024, according to early project plans. Project partners include architecture firm HGA and Greenfire Management Services.

The Harley-Davidson will “double down” its investment in the Near West Side Community, HDF President Tori Termaat said in a statement.

“We’re excited to work with Milwaukee County Parks to sustainably transform and contribute to positive change in our community,” Termaat added.

The groundbreaking falls near the week of the motorcycle company’s 120th anniversary, and having construction at this time underscored Harley-Davidson’s commitment to Milwaukee, Jochen Zeitz, chairman, CEO and president of Harley-Davidson said.

“Milwaukee has always been at the heart of our company – and in making this commitment to both Harley-Park and Davidson-Park, from here on called Harley-Davidson Parks, we want Harley-Davidson’s presence in Milwaukee to be more relevant than ever before, for our community, employees and for our customers. I’m very proud of the work of the Harley-Davidson Foundation in spearheading this project. Kicking it off in our 120th year underscores both the importance of the project and the commitment that we are making to Milwaukee, building on the $30 million that we have contributed to the Foundation since 2020,” Zeitz added.

Heatherwick Studios’ goal is to turn factory land into a new public park, where it will become a community space, Thomas Heatherwick, founder and director of the firm, said.

“Our goal is to turn this historic factory land into a new public park for the people of Milwaukee. We want to make an exciting community space where people can come together with friends and family and experience the wildness of nature alongside spaces for food, performance and play. The ambition is to highlight and celebrate renewed life in the Near West Side of this very special city,” Heatherwick added.

HDF’s deal with Milwaukee County Parks includes $100,000 for park maintenance over 10 years and $250,000 in capital improvements, according to Milwaukee County documents.

The Highland Park neighborhood “sorely needs this kind of investment,” Peter Burgelis, a county supervisor who represents the 15th District, said in April. That month county officials voted to give the project final approval.