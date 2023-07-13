Illinois-based GoGrocer plans to open second location in Milwaukee

Illinois-based GoGrocer, a corner-market style store, will open its second Milwaukee location in the city’s Brewery District.

The 2,430-square-foot convenience store will open at 926 W. Juneau Avenue and offers premium grocery goods, premade prepared foods and packaged alcoholic beverages, according to a liquor license application.

John Rivera, co-owner of Go Grocer, said he’s hoping to open in the fall or in the early winter of next year. Milwaukee-based Professional Construction Management, Inc. will lead an interior build-out project on the first floor before the grocer can move equipment in, he added. Rivera co-owns the chain with his brother Edgar.

More stores will come depending on the need Milwaukee residents have, Rivera said. Walkability and availability of store front space are factors as well.

“I can’t put a number on it, but I want to open as many stores needed for the residents of Milwaukee,” Rivera added.

The city was an attractive place to open a shop because it is an “up and coming” midwestern city, Rivera said. “It’s going to be one of the best cities in the Midwest to live in, and I think it is. We’re in the infant stages of development,” he added.

The first Go Grocer in Milwaukee opened at 415 E. Menomonee Street this year and has been doing “amazing,” Rivera said.

The store will also have Wisconsin-made products available, Rivera added. Customers can also put in requests for certain brands to be put on the shelf through e-mail or phone call, he added.

The store will be located on the first floor of Vim + Vigor Lofts, owned by Weidner Apartment Homes, according to city records.

Brookfield-based Cityscape Architecture and Development provided floor design plans, the liquor license application showed.

Brothers John and Edgar Rivera co-own the Milwaukee branch of the Go Grocer chain. The company first started in 2008.