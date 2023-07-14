Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 17, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|10:00 AM
|Superior
|Main Switchgear Replacement, Wessman Arena and Gates Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin – Superior
|841778
|No
|2:00 PM
|Rubicon
|Rubicon Site Improvements, Department of Transportation, Rubicon
|841732
|No
|8:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, Replacement of Bridge
|847880
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, RNG Plant Professional Services
|845624
|No
|9:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, Exterior Rehabilitation Phase 2 – Oshkosh Public Museum
|845321
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Platteville
|Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center Addition and Alterations
|848438
|No
|9:30 AM
|Lake Geneva
|Geneva Lake Level Corporation, Geneva Lake Dam Repairs
|847911
|No
|1:00 PM
|Madison
|Dane County, CSS Parking Ramp – Security Camera System
|845571
|No
|9:30 AM
|Waupun
|Interview Rooms Remodel, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun
|842918
|No
|10:00 AM
|Sheboygan
|Sheboygan County, Sheboygan County Transportation Department Northside Highway Maintenance Shed Building Addition
|847089
|Yes
|2:00 PM
|Neenah
|Town of Neenah, Installation of a Prefabricated Restroom and Gazebo at Keating Park
|847175
|No
|9:00 AM
|Portage
|Columbia County, Courthouse Evaporator Plate Heat Exchanger
|847815
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC, MEP Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Bascom Hall, University of Wisconsin-Madison
|840847-GPC 840861-MEP
|No
|10:30 AM
|Madison
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Parking Lot Construction, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Department Of Military Affairs, Madison
|841643-GPC 841645-MEP
|No
|1:00 PM
|Spooner
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Building and Ground Upgrades, Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Department of Veterans Affairs, Spooner
|846575-GPC 846596-MEP
|No
|9:00 AM
|Portage
|Columbia County, Jail Module #3 Replacement
|847667
|Yes
|1:00 PM
|Ashland
|Ashland County, Post Assisted Log Structures
|848241
|Yes
|4:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Tank Inspections at the Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities
|848385
|No