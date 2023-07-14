Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 17, 2023

By: Rick Benedict July 14, 2023 6:00 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
10:00 AM Superior Main Switchgear Replacement, Wessman Arena and Gates Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin – Superior 841778 No
2:00 PM Rubicon Rubicon Site Improvements, Department of Transportation, Rubicon 841732 No
8:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College,                                             Replacement of Bridge 847880 Yes
9:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                                       RNG Plant Professional Services 845624 No
9:00 AM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh, Exterior Rehabilitation Phase 2 – Oshkosh Public Museum 845321 Yes
9:00 AM Platteville Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center                                                     Addition and Alterations 848438 No
9:30 AM Lake Geneva Geneva Lake Level Corporation,                                             Geneva Lake Dam Repairs 847911 No
1:00 PM Madison Dane County,                                                                           CSS Parking Ramp – Security Camera System 845571 No
9:30 AM Waupun Interview Rooms Remodel, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun 842918 No
10:00 AM Sheboygan Sheboygan County, Sheboygan County Transportation Department Northside Highway Maintenance Shed Building Addition 847089 Yes
2:00 PM Neenah Town of Neenah,                                                                                Installation of a Prefabricated Restroom and Gazebo at Keating Park 847175 No
9:00 AM Portage Columbia County,                                                                         Courthouse Evaporator Plate Heat Exchanger 847815 Yes
10:00 AM Madison GPC, MEP Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Bascom Hall, University of Wisconsin-Madison 840847-GPC    840861-MEP No
10:30 AM Madison GPC, MEP Bidders, Parking Lot Construction, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Department Of Military Affairs, Madison 841643-GPC    841645-MEP No
1:00 PM Spooner GPC, MEP Bidders, Building and Ground Upgrades, Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Department of Veterans Affairs, Spooner 846575-GPC    846596-MEP No
9:00 AM Portage Columbia County,                                                                               Jail Module #3 Replacement 847667 Yes
1:00 PM Ashland Ashland County,                                                                      Post Assisted Log Structures 848241 Yes
4:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Tank Inspections at the Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities 848385 No

