WIS 50 construction project completed in Kenosha County

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Monday announced a reconstruction project for more than four miles of Wisconsin Highway 50 in Kenosha County has been completed.

Construction crews widened the road from four to six lanes between 117th and 57th Avenues and reconstructed an existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd Avenues, according to the 511 Wisconsin website. The project cost around $88 million and started in 2021, governor’s office officials added.

The highway served as a “critical” connector route in Kenosha County and improvements made a safer route for travelers, Evers said in a statement.

“Highway 50 serves as a critical east-west connector route in the southeast corner of our state, and these improvements are giving folks a safer, more reliable route to their destination. This highway project was one of the largest urban roadway reconstruction projects WisDOT has undertaken in the last 23 years, and it’s an investment that will pay dividends long into the future, strengthening our state’s economy and modernizing the corridor to spur further growth in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and surrounding communities,” Evers added.

The 3.6 mile stretch between 117th and 57th avenues passes through a major shopping corridor and connects with the Aurora Medical Center Kenosha and the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The completed project enhances access to homes and business along the highway, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

“The WIS 50 project enhances safety and access to the homes and businesses along this heavily relied upon highway. The partnerships and collaboration across communities, businesses and all levels of government helped deliver a successful project. We can all be proud of these improvements and the positive impact for Kenosha County and the state for years to come,” Thompson added.

The two-year $88 million project was completed this summer. In addition to the reconstruction and expansion work, project improvements included creating safer turning movements to access homes and businesses, building more sidewalk and pedestrian accommodations to help serve all modes of transportation, and updating the traffic signals to improve driver safety and understanding.

State officials said the project included safer turning movements to access homes and businesses, sidewalk and bicycle accommodations throughout the corridor and updated traffic signals.