New Land Enterprises requests 65-unit apartment complex in Milwaukee

New Land Enterprises, the company behind the world’s tallest timber building and multiple luxury apartments, seeks to build a 65-unit apartment complex in the Walker’s Point neighborhood in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee developer has plans for a six-story, 65-unit multifamily residential building with indoor parking at 412 and 418 S. 4th Street, according to developer plans. The proposal consists of one-and two-bedroom market rate apartments and loft-style apartments.

The current zoning of the 15,821-square-foot lot allows for 52 dwelling units on site and the proposed structure exceeds those limits, according to a city staff report. The construction also doesn’t have the minimum glazing or minimum overhead garage door setback required, city officials added.

The increase in density is needed to create a viable development and a “currently blighted” property, developers wrote in a report. The developers petitioned the city to allow for the glazing and garage door setback, and the City of Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals (BOZA) will consider their request on July 27.

Developers said their plans with consistent with Walker Point’s trend shifting from industrial to high density housing.

“Allowing a density increase will not create detriment to the neighborhood or to adjacent properties and is consistent with the ongoing development trend in this changing urban neighborhood,” developers said in their plans.

In a memo to the board, Alderman Jose Perez, who represents the 12th District, said the board should review all the facts and how the use will “affect the present and future use of neighboring property.”

The site shares the neighborhood with recent Element apartment building at 924 South 5th St. New Land is also behind several ongoing or recently completed projects, such as Renaissance Farwell and The Ascent.

The Ascent was picked among The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects of 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last year designated the 25-story building as the world’s tallest mass timber structure.