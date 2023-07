TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $2,876,543

AWARDED TO: Forward Electric, Inc., Madison

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, 15kV Switchgear Replacement, Microbial and Radio Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison

2. AMOUNT: $809,983

AWARDED TO: Mike Koenig Construction Co., Inc., Sheboygan

PROJECT: Town of Grand Chute, Salt Storage Building

3. AMOUNT: $807,447

AWARDED TO: Tweet – Garot Mechanical, Inc., De Pere

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Boiler Replacement, Building B, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oshkosh (Plumbing/Mechanical)

4. AMOUNT: $802,891

AWARDED TO: J. Miller Electric, Inc., Port Washington

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, North Point Improvements, State Fair Park, West Allis

5. AMOUNT: $764,715

AWARDED TO: Kraemer North America, LLC, Plain

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Rehabilitation of The South 16th Street Abutment and Debris Netting

6. AMOUNT: $603,542

AWARDED TO: Lunda Construction Company

PROJECT: Vernon County Highway Department, CTH P Bridge Replacement

7. AMOUNT: $549,775

AWARDED TO: Uihlein Electric Co., Inc., Brookfield

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Police Department Renovation, State Fair Park, West Allis (Electrical)

8. AMOUNT: $407,000

AWARDED TO: Southport Engineered Systems, LCC, Caledonia

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Police Department Renovation, State Fair Park, West Allis (Mechanical)

9. AMOUNT: $340,000

AWARDED TO: Fowler & Hammer Incorporated, La Crosse

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Driveway Replacement, La Crosse DMV Service Center Department of Transportation, Onalaska

10. AMOUNT: $289,500

AWARDED TO: Matenaer Plumbing, Inc., Campbellsport

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Grease Interceptor and Sanitary Sewer Improvements, Fox Lake Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Fox Lake