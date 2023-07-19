Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller Inc. remodels bank for Paper City Savings Association

By: Ethan Duran July 19, 2023 8:20 am

Keller, Inc. will serve as designer and primary contractor for the Paper City Savings Association bank remodel. (Rendering courtesy of Keller, Inc.)

ADDRESS: 4200 8th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids

SIZE: 16,870 square feet

COST: Undisclosed

START MONTH: Fall of 2023

COMPLETION: Summer of 2024

OWNER: Paper City Savings Association

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.

LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Keller, Inc. Will serve as general contractor of a bank remodel building project for Paper City Savings Association in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. The association is celebrating 100 years in 2023 and the project will give them a modern look. Keller officials said the project will use multiple phases and will be completed in summer of next year.


About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

