BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller Inc. remodels bank for Paper City Savings Association

ADDRESS: 4200 8th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids

SIZE: 16,870 square feet

COST: Undisclosed

START MONTH: Fall of 2023

COMPLETION: Summer of 2024

OWNER: Paper City Savings Association

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.

LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Keller, Inc. Will serve as general contractor of a bank remodel building project for Paper City Savings Association in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. The association is celebrating 100 years in 2023 and the project will give them a modern look. Keller officials said the project will use multiple phases and will be completed in summer of next year.