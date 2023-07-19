Miron Construction takes on $58.5 million Fox Point-Bayside school projects

The Fox Point-Bayside School District on July 13 broke ground for two projects costing $58.5 million including a new construction of Bayside Middle School and improvements to Stormonth Elementary School. Miron Construction is the general contractor and Milwaukee firm EUA provided designs.

Construction crews will build a 120,000-square-foot middle school from the ground up at 601 E. Ellsworth Lane in Bayside, Wis., according to a school district spokesperson. Crews will also improve the windows, masonry and roof at Stormonth Elementary at 7301 N Longacre Road in Milwaukee.

The new middle school includes a highly visible and secured entrance, district offices and a dedicated school bus pick up and drop off lane, district officials said. Windows, landscaping and materials will be selected to bring in maximum natural light and “connections to nature,” including relocated prairie grasses and landscaping, officials added.

Bayside Middle School and the first phase of Stormonth Elementary School construction are budgeted at around $40 million and $2.5 million respectively.

Crews are expected to finish the windows and roof at Stormonth this summer, a spokesperson for the district said. When the second phase of construction starts next year, crews will improve mechanical, electrical and fire protection systems, the spokesperson added.

Construction for Bayside Elementary School started in May and will wrap up around fall of 2024, officials said. The district will tear down the existing Bayside school when the new one is completed.

Voters in April of 2022 approved a referendum of $58.5 million in funding, according to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.

School officials began the design process since May of 2021, the school district spokesperson said.