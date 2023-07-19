Pushing for city expansion, Mayor says Milwaukee is ripe for development

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday said his administration “wants to get to yes” and focused on “people-centric infrastructure” as part of its business and population growth strategies.

Johnson, who answered questions from the media at the Milwaukee Press Club, shared an anecdote from his high school days when he saw “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth in development in the city’s skyline and then explained how he wanted to recreate streets with protected bike lanes to deal with the “scourge” of reckless driving.

“Taking a ride on the Hoan Bridge as I’d done so many times, considering I was a student at Bay View High School, and heading back north to downtown here. You could look out at the landscape and see hundreds of millions of dollars of development that was happening. Cranes in the sky. Supporting things for people at work and opportunities to skill up in the construction trades,” Johnson said, laying out his mission statement to a room full of reporters and constituents.

Johnson said he wanted his administration to “cut through red tape” and attract more business to the city, citing examples such as Fiserv, Rite-Hite and Kohls as companies opening new offices downtown.

“We’re an administration that wants to get to yes working with the business community,” he added.

“For businesses that out there; whether you’re in the city of Milwaukee and want to expand or in the suburbs and want to move locations into the city – which I think you should – or a business elsewhere in the country and looking for a new home, Milwaukee is here,” the mayor remarked.

To make downtown more attractive to office workers, Johnson said his administration supported places that supported living as well as working. The 3rd St. Market Hall, which part of the former Grand Avenue mall, was one of the developments he said would help downtown draw more people outside the city government.

“There are things we can do inside and things happening outside local government to make downtown more attractive to office workers. Not just workers who are in their offices and coming in for a place to work, but a place to live as well… (the city is) supportive of things like 3rd Street Market Hall… supportive of projects like the downtown dog park and new residential units,” he added.

Currently, Milwaukee officials approved plans for a dog park and taproom to open under the Interstate 794 overpass. Two luxury housing apartments, the Couture and the 333 N. Water Street project, were underway in the Third Ward and on the city’s lakefront.

Growing Pains

In anticipation of Milwaukee’s growth, city officials want to address its challenges beforehand. Milwaukee’s reckless driving problem is no exception. Police have issued nearly 7,000 traffic citations this year with half of them for speeding, according to data from the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. In 2022, a total of 13,488 traffic citations were issued to drivers and more than 7,000 were for speeding.

The Department of Public Works made efforts to curb speeders and reckless drivers with bump outs, poured concrete blocks in the shoulders of intersections such as N. 51st Street and W. Capitol Drive. City crews will put down paint, flexible posts, planters and barriers in places such as West Burleigh Street, East North Avenue and East Kenwood Boulevard and North Downer Avenue.

Relieving the tension on the streets also relies on alternate transportation, such as bicycles on protected lanes, according to Johnson.

“Bike lanes increase peoples’ quality of life because there’s new infrastructure to get around without getting in a car. That’s coming to neighborhoods across Milwaukee as well. A lot of infrastructure improvements that we can make in Milwaukee to address this scourge of reckless driving – which I’ve declared a crisis on my first day in office – and spread all over the city. You drive around any neighborhood in Milwaukee, you see the investments made to tackle the scourge,” Johnson added.

Public transportation options connecting the city to the lakefront also increased residents’ quality of life, the mayor noted.

After months of negotiation with the Wisconsin Legislature, the city was able to pass its own sales tax in a strings-attached deal.

The Common Council on July 11 passed a 2% sales tax, however the bill that allowed the tax included provisions such as control over Milwaukee’s police and funding for the streetcar known as “The Hop.”

Milwaukee can’t use money raised by levying taxes to develop, operate or maintain a fixed-rail transportation system, according to text from Assembly Bill 245.

The streetcar has been an “economic development tool that has proven itself,” Johnson said. He pointed out the lakefront Couture project, a luxury tower of more than 30 stories, will have a streetcar stop in the base of the building.

“I have consistently been in support of the streetcar since before I became Mayor… the fact of the matter, whether people in Madison want to agree with it or not, is the streetcar is an economic development tool that has proven itself,” Johnson said.

The 333 N. Water Street project, under construction with international developer Hines, is coming out of the ground without public subsidy, the mayor said, noting Hines cited the streetcar as a reason for building. To further drive his point, Johnson used the aptly named Streetcar Flats as an example.

“When we talk about those luxury high rises that are coming out of the ground right now. The Couture, which I drove past just earlier today. The base of it, the reason why that is able to come out of the ground right now and be part of our skyline, is because of the streetcar,” Johnson added.