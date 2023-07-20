New Port Milwaukee terminal connects local products to international markets

Milwaukee and The DeLong Co. officials on Tuesday opened a $45 million Agricultural Maritime Export Facility (AMEF) on the western side of Jones Island. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) officials forecasted the new terminal will rake in $63 million through the state annually and bump up Port Milwaukee exports by 400,000 metric tons each year.

The new facility allows for Wisconsin-made goods to be shared with people all over the world, Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

“This new facility will have a tremendous impact here in the local Milwaukee community and around the state and will help ensure more of our farmers’ best-in-class, Wisconsin-made goods will be shared with folks all over the world. I want to congratulate the DeLong Company, Port Milwaukee, and everyone that played a role in getting this project over the finish line. Port Milwaukee is a vital point of connection in our state and nation’s supply chain, and this project paints a clear picture as to why we must continue to invest in the success of our transportation systems and cornerstone Wisconsin industries, especially in Milwaukee,” Evers added.

The project, which has been in planning since 2020, uses money from city, state, federal and private partners. The U.S. Department of Transportation gave $15.89 million through the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation gave $9.53 million through the Harbor Assistance program. The DeLong Co. contributed $14 million and Port Milwaukee gave $5.7 million.

The addition to the Port’s operations was a result of the partnership between the company, city, state and federal government, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

“Milwaukee is the economic engine for our state and region. This addition to the Port’s operations will expand a strong partnership that includes The DeLong Co., the City of Milwaukee, our state and federal partners, Wisconsin agriculture and world markets,” Johnson added.

The facility is one of the first on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway to use trucks, trains and international vessels to move the variety of agricultural commodities, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.

“It’s an important new resource for both shipping and agriculture, and its impact will be felt statewide,” he added.

The facility can store up to 30,000 tons of Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles (DDGs) or 45,000 metric tons of soybeans, Clinton-based DeLong Co. Officials said. DDGs are a supplement for animal feed and derived from ethanol production in Wisconsin. Trucks or trains from Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific Railway pull in hopper cars full of material, while a conveyor system loads material into barges or cargo vessels for shipment along the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway system, officials added.

The facility will handle DDGs at first and eventually other grains and feeds, company officials said. The materials will reach out as far as markets in Western Europe and Northern Africa, officials added.

Connecting local farmers, growers and producers to international markets was a “great addition” to the city’s marine commerce Director of Port Milwaukee Jackie Q. Carter said in a statement.

“Port Milwaukee is an integral link in the Wisconsin economy. In this case, we are connecting Wisconsin farmers, growers, and producers with new international markets. The combined support from local, state, and federal officials affirms the importance of this new asset on Jones Island. The development of this facility at Port Milwaukee is a great addition to the city’s marine commerce, and I’m excited to witness the benefits it will create for our maritime economy,” Carter added.

The DeLong Co. Solely owns and operates the AMEF while the site is leased from Port Milwaukee, according to company officials. This is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee since the 1950s and one of the first grand nationwide grand recipients for federal PIDP funding, city officials added.

Depending on the product, the facility will take products from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and possibly Illinois, The DeLong Co. officials said. There aren’t any other facilities on the Great Lakes that can load entire vessels of DDGs or other feed ingredients, officials added.

Before AMEF opened, only partial vessels of feedstuffs could be loaded on the Great Lakes, officials said. DDGs produced in Midwest states were shipped by container to Southeast Asia or barge down the Mississippi River before being loaded into bulk export vessels, officials added.

Milwaukee will have an economic advantage over the Gulf of Mexico going into Western Europe markets, company officials noted.

During construction, producers hauled in the first DDG shipment, company officials said. The Ebroborg was loaded with 7,250 metric tons of Wisconsin-made DDGs at the end of June. The vessel arrived in Belfast, U.K. in mid-July, officials added.