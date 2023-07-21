Milwaukee County receives $400,000 federal grant to study traffic calming and bus lane

Milwaukee County officials on Thursday announced the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded $400,000 to Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) for a feasibility study for improvements on 35th Street between West Vliet Street and West National Avenue.

Improving road safety ties into Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s focus on health, which he said was his vision since he was elected. The study will go to traffic calming, bicycle and bus lanes along part of 35th Street, officials added.

“Enhancing the safety of our roads for all who use them is one of the most important issues facing the health and well-being of our community. Receiving funding for this study is critical in assessing how we can improve road safety on an important traffic artery and improve connections throughout Milwaukee County,” Crowley added, noting his thanks to the transportation department, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

MCDOT will use the award in a “multiorganizational effort” to study for a shared bus-bike only lane on the arterial 35th Street between West Vliet Street and National Avenue, county officials said. Implementing a bus-bike lane will lead to safer access to travel and more reliable transit for the county’s most vulnerable and underrepresented residents, county officials added.

In early June, MCDOT kicked off the first bus rapid transit (BRT) line in Wisconsin. Known as Connect1, the BRT operates along Wisconsin Avenue and connects with the 35th Street Corridor. County officials said many drivers have complied with the bus-only lanes and results in calmer traffic.

The study homes in on part of 35th Street which between 2018-2022 had six deaths, 20 serious injuries and 114 minor injuries from crashes, according to data from Wisconsin County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) Crash Mapping. Transit experts estimate there were hundreds more crashes along the corridor without injury.

The 35th street corridor was in “critical need” of traffic calming and multimodal access, Donna Brown-Martin, MCDOT Director, said. The four-lane road had only painted bike lanes and drivers speed so often it makes it dangerous for others who use the street, she added.

“Enhanced multimodal access and traffic calming are critical needs on 35th street. Of the four total lanes of mixed traffic on most of this segment of roadway, there are no dedicated bus lanes, no protected bike lanes and only three-quarters of one mile of painted bike lanes. With motorist speeds often exceeding the posted speed limit along the corridor, the environment for multimodal users on this street is dangerous for all travelers.” Brown-Martin added.

Ensuring residents can get from one place to another safely was integral for communities to grow and businesses to thrive, Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement.

“For our communities to grow, businesses to thrive, and families to lead healthy lives, we need to ensure Wisconsinites can get from point A to point B safely, whether they are driving, walking, biking, or riding the bus. I’m proud to support this critical investment and take the first step toward making a vital artery for Milwaukee County safer and more accessible for all travelers,” Baldwin added.

Expanding access to modes of transit besides cars was one of the ways to build equity, Congresswoman Gwen Moore said in a statement.

“One of the ways we can build equity is by creating safer roads for pedestrians and all commuters in Milwaukee and expanding access to different modes of transit. I work to lift up these issues in Congress for my constituents, and I am so pleased to see these federal funds coming home to support safer communities and help increase access to different modes of transportation, including buses and bikes, in such a vital corridor in Milwaukee,” Moore added.

MCDOT in early 2023 launched the Complete Communities Transportation Planning Project, an initiative to increase multimodal safety and address reckless driving in all 19 municipalities in Milwaukee County, officials said.

The grant comes from the FTA’s Area of Persistent Poverty Program, which helps applicants plan projects in impoverished and historically disadvantaged communities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

While speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event last week, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called for more bicycle lanes and street improvements, noting they added connectivity between neighborhoods and calmed the “scourge” of reckless driving. In previous events he said he intended to invest in 50 miles of protected bicycle lanes.

Milwaukee police data showed crashes were down in 2023 compared to previous years but were still in the thousands. Police recorded a total of 7,778 traffic crashes this year, compared to 15,265 crashes in 2022 and 17,475 crashes in 2021, data from the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit showed.