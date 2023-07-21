Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 24, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, CSS Parking Ramp- Prevention Screening
|848151
|No
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Administrative Confinement Recreation Area Fence, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
|847778
|No
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Elver Park Disc Golf Redesign – Site Work
|848392
|Yes
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Southeast Interceptor – Rehabilitation on USH 51 (Phase 1) and Relocation at Yahara River
|849306
|No
|8:00 AM
|Janesville
|Blackhawk Technical College, BTC Manufacturing Training Center Project
|849707
|No
|9:00 AM
|Hayward
|Town of Round Lake, Tiger Cat Boat Launch Project
|846452
|No
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Service Center Renovation, DMV Milwaukee Northwest, Department of Transportation, Milwaukee
|847697-GPC 847699-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Water Works, HP-189 Howard Filter Rehabilitation
|850183
|Yes
|11:00 AM
|Washington
|GPC, Bidders, Boat House Exterior Repair & Restoration, Rock Island State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Washington
|848049-GPC
|No
|11:00 AM
|Stevens Point
|GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement Science Building University of Wisconsin Stevens Point
|846251-GPC
|No
|1:00 PM
|Spooner
|General Prime Contractor Bidders, Roof Replacement, Spooner Armory, Department of Military Affairs, Spooner
|846598-GPC
|No
|4:00 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Engineering Services – Milorganite Dryer Exhaust Duct Header and Damper Replacement at Jones Island WRF
|850124
|No
|9:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Window Replacement Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center Department of Corrections, Milwaukee
|846621
|No
|9:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Brown County, H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park Boat Launch Restroom Facility
|849680
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Fond du Lac
|Fond du Lac Housing Authority, Westnor Apartments Video Surveillance Replacement Project
|849428
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Fond du Lac
|Fond Du Lac County, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh- Boiler Replacement
|849413
|No
|10:00 AM
|Racine
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Unit Storage Building Construction, Racine Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Racine
|845289-GPC 845270-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Primary and Secondary Electrical Upgrades, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay
|846696
|No
|10:00 AM
|Kenosha
|County of Kenosha, Sheriff’s Garage Fire Damage Repair
|849774
|No
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Pumping Station 17 Force Main Relief – Phase 2
|846840
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Ellsworth
|Village of Ellsworth, Former Junior High School Demolition
|850583
|No
|2:00 PM
|Franklin
|Milwaukee County, Parks – Whitnall Park Golf Clubhouse HVAC Replacement- Kitchen Remodel
|850042
|No
|2:30 PM
|Merrill
|Lincoln County, Design, Construct and Install New Vault Toilet Facilities at the New Wood Campground and Haymeadow Park
|850707
|No
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Residence Hall Renovation, Phillips Hall, University of Wisconsin, Madison
|844070-GPC 844072-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Eau Claire
|GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement, Eau Claire Armory, Department of Military Affairs, Eau Claire
|846589-GPC
|No
|10:00 AM
|Merrill
|Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department, Resurfacing the Hiawatha Recreational Trail
|850688
|No
|11:00 AM
|Wausau
|Northcentral Technical College District, Meat Processing Lab Remodel at Wausau Campus
|850344
|No
|1:00 PM
|Tomahawk
|Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department, Armstrong Creek Road Gravel Crushing – Crush & Stockpile Gravel
|850699
|No
|2:30 PM
|Merrill
|Lincoln County Forestry Land and Parks Department, Drill & Install Hand Pump Wells
|850624
|No