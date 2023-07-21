Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 24, 2023

By: Rick Benedict July 21, 2023 6:00 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
11:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                                   CSS Parking Ramp- Prevention Screening 848151 No
10:00 AM Green Bay Administrative Confinement Recreation Area Fence, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay 847778 No
10:00 AM Madison City of Madison,                                                                          Elver Park Disc Golf Redesign – Site Work 848392 Yes
2:00 PM Virtual Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Southeast Interceptor – Rehabilitation on USH 51 (Phase 1) and Relocation at Yahara River 849306 No
8:00 AM Janesville Blackhawk Technical College, BTC Manufacturing Training Center Project 849707 No
9:00 AM Hayward Town of Round Lake,                                                                   Tiger Cat Boat Launch Project 846452 No
10:00 AM Milwaukee GPC, MEP Bidders, Service Center Renovation, DMV Milwaukee Northwest, Department of Transportation, Milwaukee 847697-GPC     847699-MEP No
10:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee Water Works, HP-189 Howard Filter Rehabilitation 850183 Yes
11:00 AM Washington GPC, Bidders, Boat House Exterior Repair & Restoration, Rock Island State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Washington 848049-GPC No
11:00 AM Stevens Point GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement Science Building University of Wisconsin Stevens Point 846251-GPC No
1:00 PM Spooner General Prime Contractor Bidders, Roof Replacement, Spooner Armory, Department of Military Affairs, Spooner 846598-GPC No
4:00 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Engineering Services – Milorganite Dryer Exhaust Duct Header and Damper Replacement at Jones Island WRF 850124 No
9:00 AM Milwaukee Window Replacement Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center Department of Corrections, Milwaukee 846621 No
9:00 AM Green Bay Brown County, H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park Boat Launch Restroom Facility 849680 Yes
9:00 AM Fond du Lac Fond du Lac Housing Authority, Westnor Apartments Video Surveillance Replacement Project 849428 Yes
9:00 AM Fond du Lac Fond Du Lac County, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh- Boiler Replacement 849413 No
10:00 AM Racine GPC, MEP Bidders, Unit Storage Building Construction, Racine Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Racine 845289-GPC   845270-MEP No
10:00 AM Green Bay Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Primary and Secondary Electrical Upgrades, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay 846696 No
10:00 AM Kenosha County of Kenosha,                                                                 Sheriff’s Garage Fire Damage Repair 849774 No
10:00 AM Virtual Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Pumping Station 17 Force Main Relief – Phase 2 846840 Yes
10:00 AM Ellsworth Village of Ellsworth,                                                               Former Junior High School Demolition 850583 No
2:00 PM Franklin Milwaukee County, Parks – Whitnall Park Golf Clubhouse HVAC Replacement- Kitchen Remodel 850042 No
2:30 PM Merrill Lincoln County, Design, Construct and Install New Vault Toilet Facilities at the New Wood Campground and Haymeadow Park 850707 No
10:00 AM Madison GPC, MEP Bidders, Residence Hall Renovation, Phillips Hall, University of Wisconsin, Madison 844070-GPC    844072-MEP No
10:00 AM Eau Claire GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement, Eau Claire Armory, Department of Military Affairs, Eau Claire 846589-GPC No
10:00 AM Merrill Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department, Resurfacing the Hiawatha Recreational Trail 850688 No
11:00 AM Wausau Northcentral Technical College District, Meat Processing Lab Remodel at Wausau Campus 850344 No
1:00 PM Tomahawk Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department, Armstrong Creek Road Gravel Crushing – Crush & Stockpile Gravel 850699 No
2:30 PM Merrill Lincoln County Forestry Land and Parks Department, Drill & Install Hand Pump Wells 850624 No

